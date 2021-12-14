The school board for the Madison Central School District received an update on COVID-19 in the district and reviewed the district’s “Back to School” plan on Monday night at a regular meeting.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported that, as of Monday, the school district had had a total of 58 positive cases since school started. On Monday, the district had 2 positive cases in the elementary school, two in the middle school and three in the high school.
To date, the district has administered 255 COVID tests. This is more than double the number of tests which had been administered just a month ago. At the time of the November board meeting, 118 tests had been administered.
As part of the required semi-annual review of the district’s “Back to School” plan, the school board approved minor changes. These were recommended by a review committee.
Moving forward, the district will continue to do contact tracing locally, but will not complete the state Department of Health’s optional contact tracing form. Jorgenson reported it was a time-consuming task and did not have an observable impact.
Too, the district will no longer count students who have not been in school when determining whether thresholds have been reached for masking. Jorgenson described this as a commonsense measure.
When students were already quarantined because a family member had tested positive or were out on break, as they were over Thanksgiving, they would not have been in the building and would have had no contact with other students in the classroom. Therefore, student safety was not compromised in making this adjustment.
In response to board questions about the school’s practices, Elementary Principal Janel Guse explained the school’s notification policy.
“I contact the parents directly and we follow up with a district email,” she said.