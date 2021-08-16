Regular School Board Meeting

Oldham-Ramona School District 39-5

August 9, 2021

     

     The Oldham-Ramona School District Board of Education met in regular session at 6:00PM. Present were Lance Hageman, Lori Hyland, Brian Hanson, LD Henrichs, and Carrie Schiernbeck. Others present were Superintendent Michael Fischer, Business Manager Cassi Johnson, and members of the community. President Hageman, established a quorum was present, called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance. (Unless noted all motions were unanimous).

     Action #9346: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Hanson, to adopt the agenda with the meeting date being August 9, remove disposal of real estate property owned by the district and preschool transportation policy under new business. 

No conflict disclosures. 

No NESC report.

Principal Johnson reported that Staff In-Service is August 11 and the first day of school is August 16. AD Johnson reported that fall sports have begun practicing, there will be changes coming with the athletic schedule, a meeting regarding possible co-op between ORR and Madison for wrestling is planned for September, discussed having Senior Night and not Parent Night, open positions include JHBBB coach and co-head golf coaches. 

Business Manager Johnson shared she finished and submitted the FY2021 Annual Report, auditors are here this week, and ESSER II grant was approved. 

Superintendent Fischer shared the new playset was ordered and anticipated to ship in October, working on getting quote to repair the loft in the custodial room, attended ASBSD/SASD Joint Convention last week, discussed repairs needed at the Oldham gym, requested approval to attend the Superintendent National Convention in February 2022. 

Action #9347: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Henrichs, to approve the consent agenda:  

  1. Approved July 11, 2021 Regular Board Minutes.

  2. Accepted Final June 2021 Financial Report. 

 

General Fund

Capital Outlay

Special Ed. 

Food Service

ASP & Drivers Ed

Private Purpose

        Total

Balance  6/1/21

$800,577.84

$1,752,085.31

$271,280.84

$6,275.70

$5,367.38

$6,100.00

$2,841,687.07

Adjusting Entries

-$27,564.05

$21,516.21

-$1,007.29

$37,770.07

$0.00

$0.00

$30,714.94

Receipts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

County Receipts

$74,161.63

$30,872.82

$16,501.41

 

 

 

$121,535.86

Pre-Schl Transportation

$290.00

 

 

 

 

 

$290.00

Pre-Schl Donations/Transfer

$1,275.16

 

 

 

 

 

$1,275.16

Interest Earned

$235.82

 

 

 

 

 

$235.82

TV Station Rent

$709.02

 

 

 

 

 

$709.02

Miscellaneous

$4,969.45

$745.27

$455.40

 

 

 

$6,170.12

Supt House Rent

$425.00

 

 

 

 

 

$425.00

County Apportionment

$704.73

 

 

 

 

 

$704.73

State of SD-St Aid

$83,617.00

 

 

 

 

 

$83,617.00

Teacher/Mentor Grant

$1,883.05

 

 

 

 

 

$1,883.05

REAP

$3,717.00

 

 

 

 

 

$3,717.00

TITLE I

$12,341.00

 

 

 

 

 

$12,341.00

ESSER I

$450.00

 

 

 

 

 

$450.00

Fresh Fruit&Veg Prgm

$291.86

 

 

 

 

 

$291.86

Lunch Sales

 

 

 

$331.73

 

 

$331.73

State Lunch Reimb

 

 

 

$350.55

 

 

$350.55

SSO Lunch Reimb

 

 

 

$5,830.23

 

 

$5,830.23

Drivers Ed Fees

 

 

 

 

$1,070.00

 

$1,070.00

Scholarship Donations

 

 

 

 

 

$1,500.00

$1,500.00

Commodities/Donated 

 

 

 

$5,430.77

 

 

 

      Total Receipts

$185,070.72

$31,618.09

$16,956.81

$11,943.28

$1,070.00

$1,500.00

$248,158.90

Disbursements:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly Expenditures

$318,533.00

$13,130.94

$83,158.42

$51,375.72

$4,412.05

$100.00

$470,710.13

Balance 6/30/21

$639,551.51

$1,792,088.67

$204,071.94

$4,613.33

$2,025.33

$7,500.00

$2,649,850.78

       

 

Cash--checking   #101

$417,315.86

$517,435.45

$187,800.35

$1,465.69

$959.58

$3,000.00

$1,127,976.93

MMSavings #105

$311,667.95

$1,278,093.10

$65,522.06

$3,015.49

$1,065.75

$4,500.00

$1,663,864.35

Petty Cash

$200.00

 

 

 

 

 

$200.00

Imprest & Prepd

$17,192.00

 

$1,568.00

 

 

 

$18,760.00

O/S Receivables 

$59,638.45

$0.00

$0.00

$202.23

$0.00

$0.00

$59,840.68

Less O/S Liabilities

$166,462.75

$3,439.88

$50,818.47

$70.08

$0.00

$0.00

$220,791.18

Balance 6/30/21

$639,551.51

$1,792,088.67

$204,071.94

$4,613.33

$2,025.33

$7,500.00

$2,649,850.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust & Agency Acct

Acct Bal 5/31/21

$46,768.88

  Total Receipts

$            879.15 

  Total Disbursements

$         6,961.05 

Balance 6/30/21

$40,686.98

 

  1. Accepted July 2021 Financial Report. 

 

General Fund

Capital Outlay

Special Ed. 

Food Service

ASP & Drivers Ed

Private Purpose

        Total

Balance  7/1/21

$639,551.51

$1,792,088.67

$204,071.94

$4,613.33

$2,025.33

$7,500.00

$2,649,850.78

Adjusting Entries

$2,686.52

$2,489.08

$1,331.29

 

 

 

$6,506.89

Receipts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

County Receipts

$31.18

$30.02

$16.03

 

 

 

$77.23

Interest Earned

$213.99

 

 

 

 

 

$213.99

TV Station Rent

$716.43

 

 

 

 

 

$716.43

Miscellaneous

$50.00

 

 

 

 

 

$50.00

Supt House Rent

$425.00

 

 

 

 

 

$425.00

County Apportionment

$812.18

 

 

 

 

 

$812.18

State of SD-St Aid

$53,836.00

 

 

 

 

 

$53,836.00

Sale of Surplus

$96.00

 

 

 

 

 

$96.00

      Total Receipts

$56,180.78

$30.02

$16.03

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$56,226.83

Disbursements:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly Expenditures

$73,072.67

$2,411.76

$429.65

$134.74

$0.00

$0.00

$76,048.82

Balance 7/31/21

$625,346.14

$1,792,196.01

$204,989.61

$4,478.59

$2,025.33

$7,500.00

$2,636,535.68

       

 

Cash--checking   #101

$342,719.48

$514,432.85

$147,575.24

$1,260.87

$959.58

$3,000.00

$1,009,948.02

MMSavings #105

$312,631.33

$1,278,093.10

$65,522.06

$3,015.49

$1,065.75

$4,500.00

$1,664,827.73

Petty Cash

$200.00

 

 

 

 

 

$200.00

Imprest & Prepd

$17,192.00

 

$1,568.00

 

 

 

$18,760.00

O/S Receivables 

$27,401.32

$0.00

$0.00

$202.23

$0.00

$0.00

$27,603.55

Less O/S Liabilities

$74,797.99

$329.94

$9,675.69

$0.00

$0.00

$0.00

$84,803.62

Balance 7/31/21

$625,346.14

$1,792,196.01

$204,989.61

$4,478.59

$2,025.33

$7,500.00

$2,636,535.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust & Agency Acct

 

Acct Bal 6/30/21

$40,686.98

 

  Total Receipts

$         2,423.82 

 

  Total Disbursements

$         1,716.07 

 

Balance 7/31/21

$41,394.73

 

 

  1. Approved Final FY21 Bills. 

Fund Number10GENERAL FUND

CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING INC.Copier Lease & Copies91.85

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITYRental for Joint Meeting 6.2.21150.00

Fund Number 10241.85

 

Fund Number21CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING INC.Copier Lease & Copies329.94

Fund Number 21329.94

Checking Account ID 1571.79

  1. Approved August Bills. 

Fund Number10GENERAL FUND

ALLIANCE COMMUNICATIONSPhone & Internet130.00

AMAZON/SYNCBsupplies51.92

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, INC.Annual Fire Alarm System Contract240.00

BUD'S CLEAN-UP SERVICE INCGarbage228.42

COOKS WASTE PAPER & RECYCLING, INCDumpster Delivery67.80

COX ALIGNMENT & REPAIR, LLCBus#18 - Inspection & 2 tires480.00

F & M OILrefill diesel and gasoline2,157.29

HOUGHTON-MIFFLIN CO.Go Math! workbooks1,325.30

IMPACT APPLICATIONS, INC.Subscription SY22444.00

JOSH OLSON ELECTRIC, INCLights on FB Field209.18

KINGBROOK RURAL WATER SYSTEM, INCWater - Oldham48.45

KOLORWORKS PAINT & DEC. INC.Paint for Bathroom38.99

LEADER PRINTING CO.ORR - SY22 Posters182.00

MADISON COMMUNITY HOSPITALDOT physical - AJ125.00

MADISON DAILY LEADERSubscription Renewal & Publish Minutes348.04

MCILong Distance Phone65.12

MID-AMERICAN ENERGYGas - Ramona120.43

NORTHEAST EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CO-OPAugust 2021 Services24.00

NORTHERN STATES POWER COMPANY, MINNESOTAElectricity - Ramona1,423.79

NORTHWESTERN ENERGYGas - Oldham57.15

O-R CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTReimburse: July 2021 expenses167.20

PROSTROLLO AUTO MALLCar-Rotate Tires26.72

SCHOLASTIC INCStoryworks140.09

SD TEACHER PLACEMENTSY22 - Teacher Placement website435.00

SD UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCSY22 Dues450.00

SOUTHEAST AREA COOPERATIVEDistance Learning SY225,000.00

TELEPHONE SYSTEMS & SERVICE, INC.Iwatsu Phone & cord120.49

TOWN OF RAMONAWater - Ramona471.50

TRAINING ROOMAthletic Tape & FB Field Paint456.35

Fund Number 1015,034.23

 

Fund Number21CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

HOUGHTON-MIFFLIN CO.Guided Reading K-6, JillE Literacy Kit12,438.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMSTimecards27.30

Fund Number 2112,465.30

 

Fund Number22SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AMAZON/SYNCBBook17.27

SD DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICESHCBS – July 202160.57

NORTHEAST EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CO-OPJuly 2021 Services2,058.06

Fund Number 222,135.90

 

Fund Number53ENTERPRISE FUNDS--ASP & DRIVERS ED

PROSTROLLO AUTO MALLRemove Drivers Ed Brake86.00

Fund Number 5386.00

Checking Account ID 129,635.43

PCARD BILLS

 

Fund Number10GENERAL FUND

ABEBOOKSAnatomy & Physiology workbooks207.52

AMAZON/SYNCBclassroom supplies2,817.05

ARROWWOOD RESORT & CONF CNTR/CEDAR SHORELodging - Supt Conference253.50

CASEY'SStaff Lunch36.53

CENEX GAS STATIONGas70.48

COFFEECUPGas78.25

CUBBYSDVC & Supt Meetings29.85

CULVERSLunch - Supt Meeting7.72

HARDEESLunch - Supt Meeting10.30

HILLYARD INC.custodial supplies944.17

HYVEEappreciation treats25.53

INSECT LOREVoucher for Caterpillars21.99

INSTRUMENTALIST CO., THE Subscription Renewal SY2217.00

KOLORWORKS PAINT & DEC. INC.Paint for Bathroom120.63

LEWIS DRUG INC.lightbulbs27.96

LOWE'Scustodial supplies19.96

MUSIC IN MOTIONMusic Play Subscription SY22174.95

ONE STOP GAS STATIONMeeting18.52

PIZZA RANCHStaff Meeting51.34

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLCclassroom supplies104.50

ROCHESTER 100 INC.Communication Folders163.35

SCHEELSathletic balls461.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTYclassroom supplies269.10

SUNSHINE FOODSHospitality Supplies30.08

TEACH AND SING INC (dba HeidiSongs)Video Subscription SY2299.99

TEACHER CREATED RESOURCESclassroom supplies226.77

TEACHER DIRECTclassroom supplies98.24

TEACHERS PAY TEACHERSclassroom resources1,549.01

TIMMONS MARKETgas91.30

US POSTAL SERVICEpostage9.60

VALOREBOOKSAnatomy & Physiology workbook89.36

WOODWIND & BRASSWINDkeyboard stand26.61

ZANER-BLOSERHandwriting workbooks80.77

Fund Number 108,232.93

Fund Number21CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

PEARSON EDUCATION INC.DRA Kit435.00

PERMA-BOUNDLibrary Books115.94

Fund Number 21550.94

Fund Number22SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

AMAZON/SYNCB2-drawer file cabinet, supplies202.79

RICHARDS INVESTMENTS INC. dba Hands-on Tasks Job Training Task Kits518.05

SAM'S CLUB4-tier wire shelf39.98

SCHOOL SPECIALTYclassroom supplies189.77

TEACHER DIRECTclassroom supplies346.12

TEACHERS PAY TEACHERSclassroom resources27.99

Fund Number 221,324.70

Checking Account ID 110,108.57

     Action #9348: Motion by Schiernbeck, seconded by Hanson to approve and adopt the following proposed supplemental budget to the 2020-2021 fiscal year.  

 

 

FOOD SERVICE

Original 

Budget

Revised Budget

Difference

Appropriations

   

2562-114

Salaries

$38,000

$42,000

+4000

2562-210

Social Security/Medicare

$3000

$3080

+80

2562-220

Retirement

$2300

$2420

+120

2562-319

Professional Services

$2000

$5000

+3000

2562-461

Cost of Sales Purchased

$30,000

$55,500

+25,500

2562-910

Depreciation

$7700

$13,400

+5700

 

Total Appropriations

$38,400.00

Means of Finance

   

1690

Misc Revenue

$0

$5200

+5200

4129

CRF

$0

$1000

+1000

4151

Other Grants

$0

$800

+800

4810

Federal Reimbursement

$46,300

$54,000

+7700

5100

Unobligated Cash

$0

$23,700

+23,700

 

Total Means of Finance

$38,400.00

 

     Superintendent Fischer shared the tenants were given 30-days notice. In early September cleaning and any necessary repairs will be completed before the property is appraised to prepare for sale of property located at 151 W 3rd Street. 

     Action #9349: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Henrichs to approve FY2022 meal prices as follows: Adult Breakfast $2.35, Adult Lunch $4.05, Extra Milk $0.35, Seconds $1.50.

     Action #9350: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland to accept FYE2021 Annual Report as submitted to DOE. 

     Action #9351: Motion by Henrichs, seconded by Hanson to approve the FY2022 budget as follows: 

Oldham-Ramona School District #39-5

PUBLISHED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

    

GENERAL FUND

 

FINAL

 

Appropriations

 

2021-22

 

Instruction:

Elementary/Colony

$515,919

 
 

Middle School

$150,400

 
 

Secondary

$324,370

 
 

Pre-School

$28,650

 
 

Title I (& REAP) 

$54,070

 
 

Total General Fund Instruction:

$1,073,409

 
    

Support Services:

Other Guidance Services

$43,354

 
 

Health Services

$2,450

 
 

College Credit 

$7,950

 
 

Library

$550

 
 

Technology

$21,780

 
 

Election

$700

 
 

Legal Services

$3,000

 
 

Audit

$9,600

 
 

Board of Education

$33,395

 
 

Office of Superintendent

$144,410

 
 

Executive Administrative Services--PLEC 

$200

 
 

Office of Principal

$80,530

 
 

Other Support Service--qtrly medicaid admin

$300

 
 

Business Office

$72,745

 
 

Operations & Maintenance

$198,990

 
 

Pupil Transportation

$98,455

 
 

Food Preparation/Dispensing-FFVP Grant

$4,200

 
 

Total Support Services:

$722,609

 
    

Co-Curricular:

Boys Basketball

$15,220

 
 

Football

$8,190

 
 

Girls Basketball

$8,775

 
 

Volleyball

$16,580

 
 

Activities Travel/State Events

$3,350

 
 

Athletic Director

$9,920

 
 

Track & Cross Country

$10,070

 
 

Cheerleading

$150

 
 

Golf

$5,810

 
 

Oral Interp/School Plays

$9,711

 
 

Yearbook Advisor

$2,865

 
 

Student Council

$1,168

 
 

Pop Machine/Concessions Supervisor

$14,181

 
 

Total Co-Curricular:

$105,990

 

Contingency Fund

 

$10,242

 

Operating Transfers Out (for Driver's Ed)

$31,450

 

TOTAL GENERAL FUND EXPENDITURES

$1,943,700

    

Means of Finance

 

2021-22

 

Local: 

County-- Taxes

$793,750

 
 

Prior Years Tax

$6,237

 
 

Gross Receipts Tax

$46,000

 
 

Penalties & Interest

$2,000

 
 

Misc. Fees - PreK Transportation, Computer Fees

$36,500

 
 

Interest

$5,000

 
 

Admissions

$8,000

 
 

Rent - Facility & House

$1,500

 
 

TV Station Rent

$8,500

 
 

Medicaid Administration Reimbursement

$5,000

 
 

Total Local: 

$912,487

 
    

County: 

County Apportionment

$8,500

 
 

Revenue in Lieu of Taxes

$1,500

 
 

Total County: 

$10,000

 
    

State: 

State Aid & One Time Money

$615,500

 
 

State Apportionment

$14,000

 
 

Teacher Mentor Grant

$5,000

 
 

Bank Franchise Tax

$17,000

 
 

Total State: 

$651,500

 
    

Federal: 

Fresh Fruit & Veg Program Grant

$4,000

 
 

Federal Wetland

$3,500

 
 

ESSER II

$39,818

 
 

Title I

$34,997

 
 

Title IV

$10,000

 
 

REAP

$7,599

 

   

Total Federal: 

$99,914

 

Surplus Funds

 

$104,799

 

Transfer from Capital Outlay to Gen Fund (Flexibility)

$115,000

 

Sale of Surplus Property

 

$50,000

 

TOTAL GENERAL FUND REVENUES

$1,943,700

    

 

 

 

 

    

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

   

Appropriations:

 

2021-22

 
 

Elementary/Colony

$136,000

 
 

Middle School

$47,229

 
 

Secondary

$92,082

 
 

Library

$1,000

 
 

Technology

$24,500

 
 

Office of the Supt

$1,500

 
 

Principal

$500

 
 

Other Fiscal Services

$10,000

 
 

Operations/Maintenance

$185,000

 
 

Pupil Transportation-vehicle purchases/repairs

$92,000

 
 

Debt Service-CO Certificate

$4,500

 
 

Co-Curricular--uniforms/equipment

$10,000

 
 

Contingency

$10,689

 
 

    Total Expenditures

$615,000

 

Transfer from Capital Outlay to Gen Fund (45% Flexibility)

$115,000

 

TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND EXPENDITURES

$730,000

    
    

Means of Finance:

 

2021-22

 

Local: 

County Taxes

$626,000

 
 

Prior Years Tax Revenue

$3,982

 
 

Penalties & Interest

$1,000

 

Federal:

Federal Wetlands

$2,500

 
 

SRSA Grant

$26,082

 
 

ESSER II

$60,000

 
 

REAP

$6,229

 

Surplus Funds

 

$4,207

 

TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND REVENUES

$730,000

    

 

 

 

 

    

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

  

Appropriations:

 

2021-22

 
 

Special Programs

$136,000

 
 

Program-students with severe disability

$41,950

 
 

Residential Program-AH

$105,000

 
 

Early Childhood

$1,600

 
 

Guidance--NESC

$300

 
 

Psychological Services--NESC

$2,750

 
 

Speech Therapy--NESC

$4,800

 
 

Physical Therapy--NESC

$1,200

 
 

Occupational Therapy--NESC

$2,200

 
 

Administrative Costs--NESC

$22,000

 
 

Developmentally Delayed

$1,000

 
 

Other Special Ed Costs

$130,000

 
 

Contingency

$10,000

 

TOTAL SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND EXPENDITURES

$458,800

    
    

Means of Finance:

   

Local:

County-- Taxes

$385,000

 
 

Prior Years Taxes

$1,758

 
 

Penalties & Interest

$400

 
 

Medicaid Admin Receipts

$1,000

 
 

Other Revenue

$7,000

 

Federal:

Federal Wetlands

$1,000

 

Surplus Funds

 

$62,642

 

 

$458,800

    

 

 

 

 

FOOD SERVICE

   
    

Appropriations:

 

2021-22

 
 

Food Service

$134,000

 

TOTAL FOOD SERVICE FUND EXPENDITURES

$134,000

    

Means of Finance:

   
 

Sales to Pupils/Adults

$36,000

 
 

State Reimbursement

$1,000

 
 

Federal Reimbursement

$67,000

 
 

Commodities

$30,000

 

Transfer from Gen Fund to Food Service

 

 

TOTAL FOOD SERVICE FUND REVENUES

$134,000

    

 

 

 

 

OTHER ENTERPRISE (DRIVERS ED)

  
    

Appropriations:

 

2021-22

 
 

Drivers Ed

$6,450 

 

TOTAL ENTERPRISE FUND EXPENDITURES

$    6,450.00 

    

Means of Finance:

   
 

Sales/Fees - Drivers Ed

$5,000

 

Transfer from Gen Fund to Drivers Ed

1450

 

TOTAL ENTERPRISE FUND REVENUES

$6,450

    

 

 

 

 

PRIVATE PURPOSE TRUST

  
    

Appropriations:

 

2021-22

 
 

Scholarships

$1,900 

 

TOTAL PRIVATE PURPOSE TRUST FUND EXPENDITURES

$    1,900.00 

    

Means of Finance:

   
 

Contributions & Donations

$1,900

 

TOTAL PRIVATE PURPOSE TRUST FUND REVENUES

$    1,900.00 

 

     Action #9352: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Schiernbeck to approve Brent Bickett as Assistant Football coach. Aye-4/Nay-1

     Action #9353: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland to approve Jill Miklos as Spring Lake Colony SPED Paraprofessional at a rate of $13.00/hour. 

     Superintendent Fischer presented the Open Enrollment Alternative Instruction Participation Policy for discussion. No action was taken.

     Superintendent Fischer provided an update from the Consolidation Committee. The committee is creating a Consolidation Plan that will be presented to both the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland School Boards before being submitted to the state for approval. The plan includes information about the current districts, as well as information about the proposed consolidated district including: budget, location, staff, class and activity offerings, etc. 

     Action #9354: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland to approve hiring Tom Oster to facilitate the consolidation plan. 

     Action #9355: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Hanson to authorize the Superintendent collaborate with the Rutland Superintendent and contract with an engineer to develop a consolidated district facility plan. 

     Action #9356: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Schiernbeck to approve the Starting School Safely Plan and ARP ESSER III Fund Application. 

     The board held the first reading of the following policies: JHCDE-Administration of Medical Cannabis to Qualifying Student, and JHCDE-E(1)-Medical Cannabis Administration Plan. 

     The board discussed serving food at open house on Wednesday in Ramona from 5pm-7pm and open house at SLC later in August. The board also discussed the school’s website and Superintendent Fischer shared he is working on getting some quotes. 

     The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 13 at 6pm.

    Action #9357: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland, to adjourn the meeting at 8:41PM.

 

    

