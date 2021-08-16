Regular School Board Meeting
Oldham-Ramona School District 39-5
August 9, 2021
The Oldham-Ramona School District Board of Education met in regular session at 6:00PM. Present were Lance Hageman, Lori Hyland, Brian Hanson, LD Henrichs, and Carrie Schiernbeck. Others present were Superintendent Michael Fischer, Business Manager Cassi Johnson, and members of the community. President Hageman, established a quorum was present, called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance. (Unless noted all motions were unanimous).
Action #9346: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Hanson, to adopt the agenda with the meeting date being August 9, remove disposal of real estate property owned by the district and preschool transportation policy under new business.
No conflict disclosures.
No NESC report.
Principal Johnson reported that Staff In-Service is August 11 and the first day of school is August 16. AD Johnson reported that fall sports have begun practicing, there will be changes coming with the athletic schedule, a meeting regarding possible co-op between ORR and Madison for wrestling is planned for September, discussed having Senior Night and not Parent Night, open positions include JHBBB coach and co-head golf coaches.
Business Manager Johnson shared she finished and submitted the FY2021 Annual Report, auditors are here this week, and ESSER II grant was approved.
Superintendent Fischer shared the new playset was ordered and anticipated to ship in October, working on getting quote to repair the loft in the custodial room, attended ASBSD/SASD Joint Convention last week, discussed repairs needed at the Oldham gym, requested approval to attend the Superintendent National Convention in February 2022.
Action #9347: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Henrichs, to approve the consent agenda:
Approved July 11, 2021 Regular Board Minutes.
Accepted Final June 2021 Financial Report.
General Fund
Capital Outlay
Special Ed.
Food Service
ASP & Drivers Ed
Private Purpose
Total
Balance 6/1/21
$800,577.84
$1,752,085.31
$271,280.84
$6,275.70
$5,367.38
$6,100.00
$2,841,687.07
Adjusting Entries
-$27,564.05
$21,516.21
-$1,007.29
$37,770.07
$0.00
$0.00
$30,714.94
Receipts:
County Receipts
$74,161.63
$30,872.82
$16,501.41
$121,535.86
Pre-Schl Transportation
$290.00
$290.00
Pre-Schl Donations/Transfer
$1,275.16
$1,275.16
Interest Earned
$235.82
$235.82
TV Station Rent
$709.02
$709.02
Miscellaneous
$4,969.45
$745.27
$455.40
$6,170.12
Supt House Rent
$425.00
$425.00
County Apportionment
$704.73
$704.73
State of SD-St Aid
$83,617.00
$83,617.00
Teacher/Mentor Grant
$1,883.05
$1,883.05
REAP
$3,717.00
$3,717.00
TITLE I
$12,341.00
$12,341.00
ESSER I
$450.00
$450.00
Fresh Fruit&Veg Prgm
$291.86
$291.86
Lunch Sales
$331.73
$331.73
State Lunch Reimb
$350.55
$350.55
SSO Lunch Reimb
$5,830.23
$5,830.23
Drivers Ed Fees
$1,070.00
$1,070.00
Scholarship Donations
$1,500.00
$1,500.00
Commodities/Donated
$5,430.77
Total Receipts
$185,070.72
$31,618.09
$16,956.81
$11,943.28
$1,070.00
$1,500.00
$248,158.90
Disbursements:
Monthly Expenditures
$318,533.00
$13,130.94
$83,158.42
$51,375.72
$4,412.05
$100.00
$470,710.13
Balance 6/30/21
$639,551.51
$1,792,088.67
$204,071.94
$4,613.33
$2,025.33
$7,500.00
$2,649,850.78
Cash--checking #101
$417,315.86
$517,435.45
$187,800.35
$1,465.69
$959.58
$3,000.00
$1,127,976.93
MMSavings #105
$311,667.95
$1,278,093.10
$65,522.06
$3,015.49
$1,065.75
$4,500.00
$1,663,864.35
Petty Cash
$200.00
$200.00
Imprest & Prepd
$17,192.00
$1,568.00
$18,760.00
O/S Receivables
$59,638.45
$0.00
$0.00
$202.23
$0.00
$0.00
$59,840.68
Less O/S Liabilities
$166,462.75
$3,439.88
$50,818.47
$70.08
$0.00
$0.00
$220,791.18
Balance 6/30/21
$639,551.51
$1,792,088.67
$204,071.94
$4,613.33
$2,025.33
$7,500.00
$2,649,850.78
Trust & Agency Acct
Acct Bal 5/31/21
$46,768.88
Total Receipts
$ 879.15
Total Disbursements
$ 6,961.05
Balance 6/30/21
$40,686.98
Accepted July 2021 Financial Report.
General Fund
Capital Outlay
Special Ed.
Food Service
ASP & Drivers Ed
Private Purpose
Total
Balance 7/1/21
$639,551.51
$1,792,088.67
$204,071.94
$4,613.33
$2,025.33
$7,500.00
$2,649,850.78
Adjusting Entries
$2,686.52
$2,489.08
$1,331.29
$6,506.89
Receipts:
County Receipts
$31.18
$30.02
$16.03
$77.23
Interest Earned
$213.99
$213.99
TV Station Rent
$716.43
$716.43
Miscellaneous
$50.00
$50.00
Supt House Rent
$425.00
$425.00
County Apportionment
$812.18
$812.18
State of SD-St Aid
$53,836.00
$53,836.00
Sale of Surplus
$96.00
$96.00
Total Receipts
$56,180.78
$30.02
$16.03
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$56,226.83
Disbursements:
Monthly Expenditures
$73,072.67
$2,411.76
$429.65
$134.74
$0.00
$0.00
$76,048.82
Balance 7/31/21
$625,346.14
$1,792,196.01
$204,989.61
$4,478.59
$2,025.33
$7,500.00
$2,636,535.68
Cash--checking #101
$342,719.48
$514,432.85
$147,575.24
$1,260.87
$959.58
$3,000.00
$1,009,948.02
MMSavings #105
$312,631.33
$1,278,093.10
$65,522.06
$3,015.49
$1,065.75
$4,500.00
$1,664,827.73
Petty Cash
$200.00
$200.00
Imprest & Prepd
$17,192.00
$1,568.00
$18,760.00
O/S Receivables
$27,401.32
$0.00
$0.00
$202.23
$0.00
$0.00
$27,603.55
Less O/S Liabilities
$74,797.99
$329.94
$9,675.69
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$84,803.62
Balance 7/31/21
$625,346.14
$1,792,196.01
$204,989.61
$4,478.59
$2,025.33
$7,500.00
$2,636,535.68
Trust & Agency Acct
Acct Bal 6/30/21
$40,686.98
Total Receipts
$ 2,423.82
Total Disbursements
$ 1,716.07
Balance 7/31/21
$41,394.73
Approved Final FY21 Bills.
Fund Number10GENERAL FUND
CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING INC.Copier Lease & Copies91.85
DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITYRental for Joint Meeting 6.2.21150.00
Fund Number 10241.85
Fund Number21CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING INC.Copier Lease & Copies329.94
Fund Number 21329.94
Checking Account ID 1571.79
Approved August Bills.
Fund Number10GENERAL FUND
ALLIANCE COMMUNICATIONSPhone & Internet130.00
AMAZON/SYNCBsupplies51.92
AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, INC.Annual Fire Alarm System Contract240.00
BUD'S CLEAN-UP SERVICE INCGarbage228.42
COOKS WASTE PAPER & RECYCLING, INCDumpster Delivery67.80
COX ALIGNMENT & REPAIR, LLCBus#18 - Inspection & 2 tires480.00
F & M OILrefill diesel and gasoline2,157.29
HOUGHTON-MIFFLIN CO.Go Math! workbooks1,325.30
IMPACT APPLICATIONS, INC.Subscription SY22444.00
JOSH OLSON ELECTRIC, INCLights on FB Field209.18
KINGBROOK RURAL WATER SYSTEM, INCWater - Oldham48.45
KOLORWORKS PAINT & DEC. INC.Paint for Bathroom38.99
LEADER PRINTING CO.ORR - SY22 Posters182.00
MADISON COMMUNITY HOSPITALDOT physical - AJ125.00
MADISON DAILY LEADERSubscription Renewal & Publish Minutes348.04
MCILong Distance Phone65.12
MID-AMERICAN ENERGYGas - Ramona120.43
NORTHEAST EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CO-OPAugust 2021 Services24.00
NORTHERN STATES POWER COMPANY, MINNESOTAElectricity - Ramona1,423.79
NORTHWESTERN ENERGYGas - Oldham57.15
O-R CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTReimburse: July 2021 expenses167.20
PROSTROLLO AUTO MALLCar-Rotate Tires26.72
SCHOLASTIC INCStoryworks140.09
SD TEACHER PLACEMENTSY22 - Teacher Placement website435.00
SD UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCSY22 Dues450.00
SOUTHEAST AREA COOPERATIVEDistance Learning SY225,000.00
TELEPHONE SYSTEMS & SERVICE, INC.Iwatsu Phone & cord120.49
TOWN OF RAMONAWater - Ramona471.50
TRAINING ROOMAthletic Tape & FB Field Paint456.35
Fund Number 1015,034.23
Fund Number21CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
HOUGHTON-MIFFLIN CO.Guided Reading K-6, JillE Literacy Kit12,438.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMSTimecards27.30
Fund Number 2112,465.30
Fund Number22SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND
AMAZON/SYNCBBook17.27
SD DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICESHCBS – July 202160.57
NORTHEAST EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CO-OPJuly 2021 Services2,058.06
Fund Number 222,135.90
Fund Number53ENTERPRISE FUNDS--ASP & DRIVERS ED
PROSTROLLO AUTO MALLRemove Drivers Ed Brake86.00
Fund Number 5386.00
Checking Account ID 129,635.43
PCARD BILLS
Fund Number10GENERAL FUND
ABEBOOKSAnatomy & Physiology workbooks207.52
AMAZON/SYNCBclassroom supplies2,817.05
ARROWWOOD RESORT & CONF CNTR/CEDAR SHORELodging - Supt Conference253.50
CASEY'SStaff Lunch36.53
CENEX GAS STATIONGas70.48
COFFEECUPGas78.25
CUBBYSDVC & Supt Meetings29.85
CULVERSLunch - Supt Meeting7.72
HARDEESLunch - Supt Meeting10.30
HILLYARD INC.custodial supplies944.17
HYVEEappreciation treats25.53
INSECT LOREVoucher for Caterpillars21.99
INSTRUMENTALIST CO., THE Subscription Renewal SY2217.00
KOLORWORKS PAINT & DEC. INC.Paint for Bathroom120.63
LEWIS DRUG INC.lightbulbs27.96
LOWE'Scustodial supplies19.96
MUSIC IN MOTIONMusic Play Subscription SY22174.95
ONE STOP GAS STATIONMeeting18.52
PIZZA RANCHStaff Meeting51.34
REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLCclassroom supplies104.50
ROCHESTER 100 INC.Communication Folders163.35
SCHEELSathletic balls461.00
SCHOOL SPECIALTYclassroom supplies269.10
SUNSHINE FOODSHospitality Supplies30.08
TEACH AND SING INC (dba HeidiSongs)Video Subscription SY2299.99
TEACHER CREATED RESOURCESclassroom supplies226.77
TEACHER DIRECTclassroom supplies98.24
TEACHERS PAY TEACHERSclassroom resources1,549.01
TIMMONS MARKETgas91.30
US POSTAL SERVICEpostage9.60
VALOREBOOKSAnatomy & Physiology workbook89.36
WOODWIND & BRASSWINDkeyboard stand26.61
ZANER-BLOSERHandwriting workbooks80.77
Fund Number 108,232.93
Fund Number21CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
PEARSON EDUCATION INC.DRA Kit435.00
PERMA-BOUNDLibrary Books115.94
Fund Number 21550.94
Fund Number22SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND
AMAZON/SYNCB2-drawer file cabinet, supplies202.79
RICHARDS INVESTMENTS INC. dba Hands-on Tasks Job Training Task Kits518.05
SAM'S CLUB4-tier wire shelf39.98
SCHOOL SPECIALTYclassroom supplies189.77
TEACHER DIRECTclassroom supplies346.12
TEACHERS PAY TEACHERSclassroom resources27.99
Fund Number 221,324.70
Checking Account ID 110,108.57
Action #9348: Motion by Schiernbeck, seconded by Hanson to approve and adopt the following proposed supplemental budget to the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
FOOD SERVICE
Original
Budget
Revised Budget
Difference
Appropriations
2562-114
Salaries
$38,000
$42,000
+4000
2562-210
Social Security/Medicare
$3000
$3080
+80
2562-220
Retirement
$2300
$2420
+120
2562-319
Professional Services
$2000
$5000
+3000
2562-461
Cost of Sales Purchased
$30,000
$55,500
+25,500
2562-910
Depreciation
$7700
$13,400
+5700
Total Appropriations
$38,400.00
Means of Finance
1690
Misc Revenue
$0
$5200
+5200
4129
CRF
$0
$1000
+1000
4151
Other Grants
$0
$800
+800
4810
Federal Reimbursement
$46,300
$54,000
+7700
5100
Unobligated Cash
$0
$23,700
+23,700
Total Means of Finance
$38,400.00
Superintendent Fischer shared the tenants were given 30-days notice. In early September cleaning and any necessary repairs will be completed before the property is appraised to prepare for sale of property located at 151 W 3rd Street.
Action #9349: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Henrichs to approve FY2022 meal prices as follows: Adult Breakfast $2.35, Adult Lunch $4.05, Extra Milk $0.35, Seconds $1.50.
Action #9350: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland to accept FYE2021 Annual Report as submitted to DOE.
Action #9351: Motion by Henrichs, seconded by Hanson to approve the FY2022 budget as follows:
Oldham-Ramona School District #39-5
PUBLISHED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
GENERAL FUND
FINAL
Appropriations
2021-22
Instruction:
Elementary/Colony
$515,919
Middle School
$150,400
Secondary
$324,370
Pre-School
$28,650
Title I (& REAP)
$54,070
Total General Fund Instruction:
$1,073,409
Support Services:
Other Guidance Services
$43,354
Health Services
$2,450
College Credit
$7,950
Library
$550
Technology
$21,780
Election
$700
Legal Services
$3,000
Audit
$9,600
Board of Education
$33,395
Office of Superintendent
$144,410
Executive Administrative Services--PLEC
$200
Office of Principal
$80,530
Other Support Service--qtrly medicaid admin
$300
Business Office
$72,745
Operations & Maintenance
$198,990
Pupil Transportation
$98,455
Food Preparation/Dispensing-FFVP Grant
$4,200
Total Support Services:
$722,609
Co-Curricular:
Boys Basketball
$15,220
Football
$8,190
Girls Basketball
$8,775
Volleyball
$16,580
Activities Travel/State Events
$3,350
Athletic Director
$9,920
Track & Cross Country
$10,070
Cheerleading
$150
Golf
$5,810
Oral Interp/School Plays
$9,711
Yearbook Advisor
$2,865
Student Council
$1,168
Pop Machine/Concessions Supervisor
$14,181
Total Co-Curricular:
$105,990
Contingency Fund
$10,242
Operating Transfers Out (for Driver's Ed)
$31,450
TOTAL GENERAL FUND EXPENDITURES
$1,943,700
Means of Finance
2021-22
Local:
County-- Taxes
$793,750
Prior Years Tax
$6,237
Gross Receipts Tax
$46,000
Penalties & Interest
$2,000
Misc. Fees - PreK Transportation, Computer Fees
$36,500
Interest
$5,000
Admissions
$8,000
Rent - Facility & House
$1,500
TV Station Rent
$8,500
Medicaid Administration Reimbursement
$5,000
Total Local:
$912,487
County:
County Apportionment
$8,500
Revenue in Lieu of Taxes
$1,500
Total County:
$10,000
State:
State Aid & One Time Money
$615,500
State Apportionment
$14,000
Teacher Mentor Grant
$5,000
Bank Franchise Tax
$17,000
Total State:
$651,500
Federal:
Fresh Fruit & Veg Program Grant
$4,000
Federal Wetland
$3,500
ESSER II
$39,818
Title I
$34,997
Title IV
$10,000
REAP
$7,599
Total Federal:
$99,914
Surplus Funds
$104,799
Transfer from Capital Outlay to Gen Fund (Flexibility)
$115,000
Sale of Surplus Property
$50,000
TOTAL GENERAL FUND REVENUES
$1,943,700
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
Appropriations:
2021-22
Elementary/Colony
$136,000
Middle School
$47,229
Secondary
$92,082
Library
$1,000
Technology
$24,500
Office of the Supt
$1,500
Principal
$500
Other Fiscal Services
$10,000
Operations/Maintenance
$185,000
Pupil Transportation-vehicle purchases/repairs
$92,000
Debt Service-CO Certificate
$4,500
Co-Curricular--uniforms/equipment
$10,000
Contingency
$10,689
Total Expenditures
$615,000
Transfer from Capital Outlay to Gen Fund (45% Flexibility)
$115,000
TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND EXPENDITURES
$730,000
Means of Finance:
2021-22
Local:
County Taxes
$626,000
Prior Years Tax Revenue
$3,982
Penalties & Interest
$1,000
Federal:
Federal Wetlands
$2,500
SRSA Grant
$26,082
ESSER II
$60,000
REAP
$6,229
Surplus Funds
$4,207
TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND REVENUES
$730,000
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND
Appropriations:
2021-22
Special Programs
$136,000
Program-students with severe disability
$41,950
Residential Program-AH
$105,000
Early Childhood
$1,600
Guidance--NESC
$300
Psychological Services--NESC
$2,750
Speech Therapy--NESC
$4,800
Physical Therapy--NESC
$1,200
Occupational Therapy--NESC
$2,200
Administrative Costs--NESC
$22,000
Developmentally Delayed
$1,000
Other Special Ed Costs
$130,000
Contingency
$10,000
TOTAL SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND EXPENDITURES
$458,800
Means of Finance:
Local:
County-- Taxes
$385,000
Prior Years Taxes
$1,758
Penalties & Interest
$400
Medicaid Admin Receipts
$1,000
Other Revenue
$7,000
Federal:
Federal Wetlands
$1,000
Surplus Funds
$62,642
$458,800
FOOD SERVICE
Appropriations:
2021-22
Food Service
$134,000
TOTAL FOOD SERVICE FUND EXPENDITURES
$134,000
Means of Finance:
Sales to Pupils/Adults
$36,000
State Reimbursement
$1,000
Federal Reimbursement
$67,000
Commodities
$30,000
Transfer from Gen Fund to Food Service
TOTAL FOOD SERVICE FUND REVENUES
$134,000
OTHER ENTERPRISE (DRIVERS ED)
Appropriations:
2021-22
Drivers Ed
$6,450
TOTAL ENTERPRISE FUND EXPENDITURES
$ 6,450.00
Means of Finance:
Sales/Fees - Drivers Ed
$5,000
Transfer from Gen Fund to Drivers Ed
1450
TOTAL ENTERPRISE FUND REVENUES
$6,450
PRIVATE PURPOSE TRUST
Appropriations:
2021-22
Scholarships
$1,900
TOTAL PRIVATE PURPOSE TRUST FUND EXPENDITURES
$ 1,900.00
Means of Finance:
Contributions & Donations
$1,900
TOTAL PRIVATE PURPOSE TRUST FUND REVENUES
$ 1,900.00
Action #9352: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Schiernbeck to approve Brent Bickett as Assistant Football coach. Aye-4/Nay-1
Action #9353: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland to approve Jill Miklos as Spring Lake Colony SPED Paraprofessional at a rate of $13.00/hour.
Superintendent Fischer presented the Open Enrollment Alternative Instruction Participation Policy for discussion. No action was taken.
Superintendent Fischer provided an update from the Consolidation Committee. The committee is creating a Consolidation Plan that will be presented to both the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland School Boards before being submitted to the state for approval. The plan includes information about the current districts, as well as information about the proposed consolidated district including: budget, location, staff, class and activity offerings, etc.
Action #9354: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland to approve hiring Tom Oster to facilitate the consolidation plan.
Action #9355: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Hanson to authorize the Superintendent collaborate with the Rutland Superintendent and contract with an engineer to develop a consolidated district facility plan.
Action #9356: Motion by Hyland, seconded by Schiernbeck to approve the Starting School Safely Plan and ARP ESSER III Fund Application.
The board held the first reading of the following policies: JHCDE-Administration of Medical Cannabis to Qualifying Student, and JHCDE-E(1)-Medical Cannabis Administration Plan.
The board discussed serving food at open house on Wednesday in Ramona from 5pm-7pm and open house at SLC later in August. The board also discussed the school’s website and Superintendent Fischer shared he is working on getting some quotes.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 13 at 6pm.
Action #9357: Motion by Hanson, seconded by Hyland, to adjourn the meeting at 8:41PM.
