Editor, The Daily Leader:
There have been a great deal of things going on in our country over the past 18 months. I feel the need to speak before our freedom of speech becomes a casualty.
We have been told by a great number of politicians, media figures, actors and professional athletes that this country is terrible and that things must change. These people have become very wealthy due to the opportunities afforded them by living in the country they seem to despise. There are people from all over the world that are pouring into our great nation right now. They, very obviously, think that this is a great country.
So, who is wrong? The people that think this country is terrible, or the migrants here because they think the USA is a better place to live? It can't be both ways, in my opinion.
Here's a few things that have altered our nation: 1) a virus causing worldwide pandemic, 2) our economy has been damaged, 3) schools shut down with negative impact on our children, 4) stock market tumbles, crop prices fall, 5) national debt soars, 6) millions of people lose jobs, 7) panic buying causing shortages, 8) demonizing and defunding of law enforcement, 9) widespread riots with massive destruction and racial divide. Many of these things leading up to the election.
Can all these things be coincidental? I believe so many occurring back-to-back turn out to be something else. Let's look at COVID-19, for instance. It appears that we had it beat. The media, CDC and federal government are talking about vaccine passports, masking and potential lockdowns, AGAIN. At the same time that our freedoms are being restricted, our borders are wide open to people entering with COVID, other unknown diseases, drugs and/or criminal records. Although, the government is very welcoming at the southern border, they have told people coming from Cuba that they are not welcome and will be sent back right away. Double standards, racism, hypocrisy? Why can't they close all borders for 2 weeks to stop the spread? We've been subjected to a lockdown in our country to protect us, so why not lock down the border to protect us?
Think of it like this: Let's say your household has 1 vehicle that's parked out on the street every night. One morning you come out to a flat tire. No big deal, it happens. The next morning you come out to 3 flat tires and a broken windshield. How much does your view of the situation change and make you suspicious? What has been happening in our great nation has made me highly suspicious.
It feels like our nation and its citizens are being pulled apart. Let's stay united, ask lots of questions and DEMAND ANSWERS.
Craig Hoffman
Madison, Aug. 5