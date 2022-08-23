Since its founding in 1995, the Madison Central School Educational Foundation has been a town staple for both teachers and community members.
The foundation's goal is to help teachers with any items beyond their regular budget, such as new classroom technology, competitive grants or attending special conferences.
The foundation also provides students with various leadership camps like the HOBY seminar, an event dedicated to teaching high school sophomores to become effective and ethical leaders in their home, school and community. High school students are offered an opportunity to see a day at the state Legislature, and the foundation works with K-5 teachers to set up other field trips for the younger children.
Along with their other successes, the foundation has announced the third year of the Big Apple Raffle. Like in previous years, the event features a grand prize of a handmade playhouse from local woodworker Gene Phillips. The playhouse is detailed and elaborate, complete with workable doors and windows, hardwood flooring and a paint job with colors picked by Phillips' wife Patty.
Tickets can be purchased for $30 each or two for $50. There is no limit on the number of tickets donors can buy, so residents are encouraged to give as much as they would like while knowing that their money is going to a worthy cause.
After the playhouse, second place will receive a $1,000 Montgomery's gift card, and third place will receive a Blackstone griddle donated by CU Mortgage Direct and a $500 gift card to Sunshine Foods. The foundation's goal is to sell 500 tickets this year.
Jennifer Gross, one of the board members behind the raffle, said the playhouses have so far been a roaring success.
"We've collectively made about $40,000 from the first two playhouses," she said.
These donations go directly to the teachers in the community who need it most. Before the playhouses, the foundation's main fund-raiser was a large dinner at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse, but that event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips, whose first wife Margie was an originator at the foundation, has risen to the task of providing them with an equivalent fund-raiser over the last few years. He said he began making playhouses by crafting two of them for his granddaughters, an act of kindness that served as the initial spark for the playhouse raffle. Despite their success, Phillips is humble in his immense skill, noting that he simply loves woodworking and that this event is a great way for him to give back to the community. His wife Patty added that whenever he goes to his workshop, he says, "I'm going to my happy place."
The first winner of a playhouse was Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay's daughter, who now displays it at her home in Yankton. The second year's winners were Carol and Drew Skinner, who keep it in Madison and even decorate it for the holidays.
Tickets will be available for purchase starting Monday with the final drawing taking place at the last home football game on Oct. 20. The playhouse will be delivered free within 25 miles of Madison with negotiations open for any winner located further away.
Prostrollo Auto will be donating vehicles for transportation as well as taking the playhouse on a display tour through various local businesses.