Manitou announced on Wednesday morning what plant manager Jay Mennis hinted at just a week ago at a Lake County Commission meeting. The company will be expanding the Madison plant.
The planned expansion is part of an $80 million investment in South Dakota, which will include adding 65,000 square feet to the Yankton facility and 80,000 square feet to the Madison facility. Work is expected to begin between April and June of this year, according to Julie Ryer, the French company’s U.S. public relations representative.
“We have an extremely promising outlook on our markets which substantiates these investments,” Elisabeth Ausimour, president of the product division, said in a press release. “These new developments will enable us to absorb peaks in demand, permanently increase our production capacities and increase the safety of our workers, in particular by optimizing flow management.”
The goal of expanding the two sites is to increase output by 150% by 2026.
The plan will proceed in several phases. As part of Phase I, the current 325,000-square-foot facility in Madison will be enlarged and industrial equipment purchased. As part of Phase II, the company will bring in welding robots and new laser cutting machines, Ryer said.
With the expansion, Manitou plans to hire 50 new employees. When asked how the company hoped to do this when they are currently experiencing a workforce shortage, Ryer said they will do this by “becoming an employer where people want to work.”
She said the expansion is important to the company because “we know the skills are present in South Dakota.”
Part of the company’s investment, approximately $23 million, will be directed toward research and development for “renewing product ranges.” The company’s press release indicates that this will include “designing compact loaders and telehandlers between now and 2026.”
However, Ryer said, part of the investment will be directed toward product improvement. Despite the strong reputation the company’s brands enjoy, Manitou continuously seeks to make improvements.
“This massive investment is a clear indication of the group’s ambition in North America, where there exists considerable market potential,” said Franck Buisard, managing director of Manitou Equipment America.
This investment comes just over two years after September flooding caused millions of dollars in losses to the company. A professional restoration company was brought in to clean up the building after more than three feet of water covered the assembly floor.
Both equipment needed for production and equipment in the yard awaiting delivery was scrapped. The company did not want to risk selling a machine that might have water damage.
The local investment is part of a $530 million global investment and is part of the company’s New Horizons strategic plan, according to the press release. The plan includes exceeding customer expectations with value-added services and boosting performance with streamlined operations.
The company also seeks to “drive green transition for a sustainable business model” and “build success as one united team.”