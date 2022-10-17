Dakota State University will welcome Dr. Heather Wilson as the guest speaker for the second annual History and Ethics Forum. Her speech is titled “Expanding the Cyber-Security Workforce.”
The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Beacom Institute of Technology Collaboration Center. The public is invited to attend.
“Dr. Wilson will be able to bring a unique perspective to the concept of cyber-security in the workforce, and how we in education can meet that need,” said José-Marie Griffiths, president of DSU.
Wilson can also examine this concept in light of history and ethics. This is why the forum was created in 2021, to look at issues surrounding the computing revolution in the context of history and ethics. Organizers know that to best understand the computer revolution, it needs to be examined in context with history and morality. The 2021 speaker was Dr. Bradley Birzer, professor of history and the Russel Amos Kirk Chair in American Studies at Hillsdale College.
Wilson is currently president of the University of Texas at El Paso, but has a lengthy and impressive résumé. She is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and has served as Secretary of the Air Force. She represented New Mexico in the U.S. Congress for 10 years and was president of the South Dakota School of Mines. She graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from Oxford University in England as a Rhodes Scholar.
She has also worked in the private sector, serving as a senior adviser to the defense and scientific industry. She is a member of the National Science Board, which oversees the National Science Foundation, and is the inaugural Chair of the Alliance of Hispanic Service Research Universities.
Wilson was at DSU in 2018, when she was the U.S. Secretary of the Air Force, to visit with girls attending a summer GenCyber camp. She also spoke about “Computers and War” for a DSU Classics Institute lecture in 2019.