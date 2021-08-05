MADISON 60S-PLUS DINING

Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian blend, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, warmed apples, lettuce salad

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Turkey club sandwich, lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fruit

HOWARD 60S-PLUS DINING

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish filet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon