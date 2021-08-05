menus Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON 60S-PLUS DININGMonday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian blend, pineapple, whole grain breadTuesday: Barbecued chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain breadWednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, warmed apples, lettuce saladThursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, whole grain breadFriday: Turkey club sandwich, lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fruitHOWARD 60S-PLUS DININGMonday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, breadTuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, breadWednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, breadThursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruitFriday: Crispy fish filet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Miracle Treat Day delayed until October Jason Ingber Madison police deal with three vehicle thefts Minivan damages S. Egan building DSU a step closer to securing on-street parking Robert Thesenvitz Bob Weber St. Peter on the Prairie offers visual feast, good wine Fish die-off at Lake Herman limited to pond; lake not affected Marie Hanson Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar