Chester businesses celebrate new ownership By DANA HESS Contributing Writer Sep 8, 2021 The new owners of two Chester businesses are celebrating their grand re-openings with special events on Saturday, Sept. 11.The 605 Meat Locker, owned by Cody and Jessica Hoyer, and Hef's Bar, owned by Sarah and Jason Owan, will host events starting at 11 a.m.The day's events include volleyball, bean bags and a bouncy house for children. A food truck will be available all day as well as a DJ playing music. In the evening, the band Cojo and Co. will play