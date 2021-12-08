Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths was pleased with the recognition the university received on Tuesday with the governor’s budget address. Gov. Kristi Noem announced $30 million for DSU to expand cybersecurity training.
This support does not take other projects off the table, Griffiths indicated.
In addition to the funding announced by the governor, DSU is asking for financial support for two projects through the South Dakota Board of Regents. The first is funding for a collaborative Cyber Ag Program with South Dakota State University; the second involves upgrades to the Information Assurance Lab.
The Cyber Ag Program will involve educating people across the state about cybersecurity issues related to agriculture and food production. Griffiths feels this new program is important because, like water supply, the power grid and telecommunications networks, agriculture is part of the nation’s critical infrastructure.
“We have the first precision agriculture in the United States at SDSU. We have the first cyber operations program and Ph.D. in the country at DSU. We think we can work together on how to protect the agricultural sector in the country,” she said.
DSU is currently engaged in two collaborative programs – the nursing informatics program at the University of South Dakota, in which DSU teaches the informatics component of the curriculum; and the cyber law program that was recently launched in partnership with USD.
The Information Assurance Lab was initially developed to support remote learners who were enrolled in the university’s online programs. However, its use has been expanded to include on-campus learners and high school students in the Cyber Academy.
“As we grow the student body, and as we grow the number of high schools that are working with us in the academy, we have to make sure that technology plays a part,” Griffith said. “We’re talking about a pretty significant expansion of students over the next several years. We want to make sure that technology is robust and not going to die under the weight of the load we’ll be putting on it.”
In addition to working with the state to get support for these programs, DSU has been working with other partners and hopes to make a major announcement related to these efforts early next year, according to Griffiths.