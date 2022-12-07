Dallas Loudenburg, age 69, of Howard, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Funeral service will be 3 PM on Friday, December 9th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dan Ziebarth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Canova at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel, Madison.
Dallas Eugene Loudenburg was born October 23, 1953 in Madison, SD to Harvey and Loretta (Jorgensen) Loudenburg. He was confirmed at Belleview Lutheran Church. In 1971, he graduated from Howard High School. He moved to Sioux Falls and began working in the silo construction business but then moved on to working for Rosebud in Madison in 1972 when it first opened. While living in Sioux Falls, he met Gloria Fisher and they were married on February 23, 1973 and to this union one son, Kelly, was born.
Through the years, he also worked for Midcontinent Communications and Arctic Cat. In 1988, he met Marsha Barry and to this relationship one son, Cory, was born. Dallas retired in 2001 and moved to the family homestead 6 miles north of Howard.
In his spare time, Dallas loved to go fly fishing, collecting toy tractors, woodworking and riding motorcycles. He is one of the co-founders of the Lake County ABATE club.
He is survived by his two sons, Kelly Loudenburg of Mitchell and Cory (Kara) Barry of Madison; five grandchildren, Kailey (Kirk) Thompson of Lebanon, KY, Kaleb Loudenburg of Mitchell, Theo Loudenburg of Mt. Vernon, SD, Riley and Emily Barry both of Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Wade Thompson both of Lebanon, KY.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Donna Reents.