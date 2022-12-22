Community gatherings are a big part of what makes Christmas so magical, especially for those who may not have family close by. Each year, Madison’s VFW Post 2638 caters to those seeking food and fellowship for the holiday season with a Christmas Day dinner.
According to auxiliary member Pat Callies, who has helped with the dinner for over 25 years, the meal will take place at the VFW building at 510 S Washington Ave from 12 to 2 p.m. The dinner is served buffet style and features turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn, and plenty of sweet treat goodies.
“A good time is had by all,” Callies said, emphasizing that anyone and everyone is welcome to attend. The dinner is free of charge with the option of a free-will donation, and no reservations are needed. Callies added that the dinner wouldn’t be possible without the immense generosity of the VFW donating their building for the special event.
She also wanted to issue thanks to her son Tony, his wife, and her three grandchildren, who all contribute massively to the dinner’s success. Callies explained that much of the food is publicly donated. The hams are provided by Sunshine Foods, and the men of the VFW provide buns and butter.
Along with dining in, the dinner also features take out and delivery options. Plans for delivery must be made prior to Christmas day, with Callies accepting calls for the service at her landline (605-256-3182) or her cellphone (605-270-3647).