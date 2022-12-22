VFW Post 2638

MADISON'S VFW Post 2638 will host their Christmas dinner from 12-2 p.m. on Christmas day.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Community gatherings are a big part of what makes Christmas so magical, especially for those who may not have family close by. Each year, Madison’s VFW Post 2638 caters to those seeking food and fellowship for the holiday season with a Christmas Day dinner.

According to auxiliary member Pat Callies, who has helped with the dinner for over 25 years, the meal will take place at the VFW building at 510 S Washington Ave from 12 to 2 p.m. The dinner is served buffet style and features turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, corn, and plenty of sweet treat goodies.