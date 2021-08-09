The package is a five-year deal, so some money won’t be appropriated until 2026. But we’re glad to see it is more focused on infrastructure, generally defined as the basic physical structures like buildings, roads, bridges, communication facilities and power supplies needed for the operation of the country. The original proposal included an extraordinary amount of money for social programs and other unrelated spending.
The amounts can certainly change, but here are a few highlights: The deal calls for investing $110 billion for roads, bridges and major infrastructure projects, $40 billion for public transit, $60 billion for freight and passenger rail, $65 billion for broadband internet, $32 billion for airports and seaports, $73 billion for the nation’s electric grid, $55 billion for water projects, $50 billion to protect utility systems from natural disasters and cyberattacks, and $21 billion on environmental cleanup.
So what could happen locally? We probably won’t be involved in any of the public transit, seaport or rail upgrades, or much in airport improvements. But we could benefit a lot from the bridge fund, as Lake County has a backlog of small bridges that need repair or replacement. The broadband initiative will almost certainly help rural South Dakota, including our area, to have high-speed internet access. We would expect municipal and rural electric cooperatives to work to secure funds for upgrades in physical systems and security. Municipal and rural water systems will likely pursue upgrades as well.
The final bill and its details are still far away, but it looks as though there may be some improvements on the horizon for us locally.