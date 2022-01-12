Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Ladies Luncheon Bridge Group met on Tuesday at noon at Nicky’s. First place went to Jenny Rasmussen, second to LaVonne Hass and third to Carla Poulson.