Prairie Village will be hosting church services in in the Junius Church this summer. Services will begin at 8 a.m. and will run from the beginning of June until the last Sunday of August.
As early as 1878, members of the Junius community were meeting in private homes and the Hammer schoolhouse to worship.
The Junius Church, then called the Methodist Episcopal Church, was eventually founded, laid its cornerstone, and dedicated during the summer of 1906 in the community of Junius, SD.
Though originally a Methodist church, it soon became a worship center for the whole community. One of the church's final pastors was Susie Thompson Vickere, notably the first woman ordained in the South Dakota Methodist Conference.
Like many country churches, then and now, the Junius Church slowly lost members due to faster modes of transportation and more people moving out of the countryside. The church had to close.
However, its story didn't end there. In 1967, the building was purchased by E.N. (Ben) Sorenson and donated to Prairie Village, which had just been established the year before. Various furnishings were donated by local congregations and former church members.
Soon after arriving at Prairie Village, the church became known as the Junius Church and started up services again.
The Junius Church continues to have services during the summer today. Eighty people can fit inside. Even weddings are occasionally held there.
Services are led by area pastors and lay leaders, who oftentimes bring their own pianists or musicians. If they don't, Prairie Village can provide a musician.
Gary Johnson and Brad Harmon are largely responsible for filling up the church schedule each week.
"Gary and Brad spent the late winter and spring contacting local churches to fill up the schedule," Faron Wahl, the manager of Prairie Village, said, "It was a lot of work."
Admission is not charged for those who would like to attend the Junius Church. Along with that, pastors from all the major denominations have preached in the Junius Church.
"Attendees from all backgrounds are welcome," Wahl said, "The church does not belong to any one denomination."
Wahl believes it's important to make sure all attendees are welcome there. However, his more important goal is to preserve history and educate.
"Just like in the mid-1960s, our aim is to bring to the public the history of South Dakotan pioneers," Wahl said, "Having services is just one more way to provide living history."