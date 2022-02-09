Madison Regional Health System was recognized as the Game Day Sponsor at Tuesday night’s wrestling meet in the Madison High School Gym.
Combined with February being American Heart Month, MRHS personnel used the opportunity to educate the public on healthy blood pressures and how to help them stay heart healthy.
Kari Bruns, RN, BSN, was taking blood pressures for attendees and giving out hand sanitizer, pens and information on the hospital’s Self-Monitored Blood Pressure Program and heart and vascular screenings.
The SMBP program lets participants measure their blood pressure outside of the doctor’s office or other health-care settings.
Participants age 18 or older can measure their blood pressure at different times throughout the day and over a longer periods of time.
They will receive education on how to properly measure and record their blood pressure; guidance on what an expected range should be; and when they should seek immediate medical care.
Heart and vascular screenings are available at MRHS; there is a fee for these. Screening recommendations are for women age 45 and older and for men age 40 and older, or anyone with a family history of heart disease or stroke.
During the month of February, MRHS encourages individuals in the community to “Get Screened for Those You Love.”