Mr. and Mrs. AllgaierKen and Barb (Mangan) Allgaier, former Madison-Wentworth area residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 2.She's a retired nurse at Good Samaritan Society nursing home and he retired from Sturdevants, both in Sioux Falls.They have four daughters — Jennifer Jones, Michele Currey and Nichole Berg, all of Pierre, and Kirsten Griffith of Alcester — and 10 grandchildren.A card shower is requested, and greetings may be sent to 24258 480th Ave., Trent, S.D., 57065.