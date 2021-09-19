Allgaier anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Allgaier

Ken and Barb (Mangan) Allgaier, former Madison-Wentworth area residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 2.

She’s a retired nurse at Good Samaritan Society nursing home and he retired from Sturdevants, both in Sioux Falls.

They have four daughters — Jennifer Jones, Michele Currey and Nichole Berg, all of Pierre, and Kirsten Griffith of Alcester — and 10 grandchildren.

A card shower is requested, and greetings may be sent to 24258 480th Ave., Trent, S.D., 57065.