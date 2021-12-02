Starting a business, starting a nonprofit, or starting a large company or class project all have something in common. The upcoming Launch Lab, hosted by Dakota State University’s Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center, can help the process by providing important information for any of these endeavors.
“Anyone who thinks they have a business or a non-profit idea can benefit from this training because it teaches a process for evaluating any idea,” said Katherine Cota, director of economic development at DSU.
This process is important before starting a business, Cota said.
“A business will be more successful when the product and service solutions, customers, and pricing are known. Not taking the time to do this research can be costly in time and money,” she said. The process also works for evaluating internal company projects and activities.
While it is always the right time to do discovery and research with idea development, the timing of the Launch Lab is strategically planned to conclude before the deadline of the Governor’s Giant Vision Competition; submissions for business ideas are due on February 28. The competition is an opportunity for South Dakota residents to explore ideas and benefit from expert advice, and the chance to win up to $20,000 in prize money.
“Launch Lab is a great way to keep companies progressing toward completion of the documents necessary for Giant Vision,” Cota said.
Participants will be immersed in lean launch methodology and the business model canvas to determine if they have correctly identified the problem and potential solution.
Cota will teach the Launch Lab sessions, which will run from Jan. 10 to Feb. 17; classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. Attendees may take the classes in person at the Paulson Center on the DSU campus, or by Zoom, but they must register for and attend the entire series, as the material presented each week builds on the previous week’s information.
Those in the Launch Lab will be guided by a mentor and the course instructor, who will challenge assumptions each week. At the end of the process, the business team will have a minimal viable product that has been market validated.
Interested individuals or teams can register by emailing DSU-PaulsonCenter@dsu.edu by Dec. 10, at which time businesses will be selected for the Jan. 10, the participants will perform pre-work activities, including team-specific interview protocol homework and Udacity videos; university-based teams will take part in Citi Training (Human Subjects Certification) and Institutional Review Board Approval.