After more then a year and a half, the Entre Nous Study Club met for the first time since March 2020 at the home of Barb Simon.
As the members arrived, they were greeted by a table set with white lace-edged Fenton dessert plates with matching cups and saucers atop a silver textured tablecloth.
Yellow roses filled three Fenton flutes in a vase, all in the Silver Cress pattern. Sandwich ware water glasses completed the setting. Nesting on top of the dessert plates, the hostess had prepared and placed two sugar dough nesting cups filled with strawberries topped with whipped cream and a small piece of dark chocolate. Chocolates and nuts were passed in Fenton Silver Cress candy dishes and tiered plates.
The business meeting began with President Simon calling the meeting to order with the members reciting the Collect. Nancy Miller Gilbert took roll call with all members being present. Julie Bobzien read the report from the March 2020 meeting.
Marilyn Hexom gave the treasurer’s report with $35 in the checkbook. A memorial had been given to Bethel Lutheran Home in memory of Carroll Cordts.
Old business required updating the yearbook from December 2021 to May 2022. New business included discussion of honorary membership. Joyce Welbon is checking on the subject.
The 100th anniversary of the founding of Entre Nous in Madison was discussed, at it will be in 2022. Miller Gilbert is to locate the scrapbook.
Committees for upcoming events were discussed with one needing some research. Lois McGillivary will continue to do the yearbook.
The meeting was adjourned. As a parting gift, Simon gave each member a cloth triangular bookmark.