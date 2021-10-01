KATY, Texas (BUSINESS WIRE) — Today, Igloo and Marvel released a special-edition Playmate cooler collection featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: The Avengers! This collection includes four Little Playmate coolers, each with a Marvel comic book-inspired design showcasing some of the original Marvel’s Avengers — Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor — and is available today at igloocoolers.com/marvel.
This collection includes four Little Playmate coolers, each with a Marvel comic book-inspired design showcasing some of the original Marvel’s Avengers — Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor — and is available today at igloocoolers.com/marvel. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“We love teaming up with Marvel in bringing their coolest Super Heroes to life on the coolest lunch hero, the Playmate,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Through our new Marvel’s Avengers Playmate collection of Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man and Thor coolers, fans can save the day with ice-cold drinks and snacks, time and again.”
Igloo’s Marvel’s Avengers Playmate Collection includes a Captain America Little Playmate (the legendary, shining sentinel of liberty Super-Soldier), Hulk Little Playmate (the hero of few words and incredible strength), Iron Man Little Playmate (the armored Avenger who defends the greater good) and Thor Little Playmate (the mighty, magic-hammer-wielding hero and master of thunder and lightning). Each of these four Little Playmate coolers showcases custom graphics — across all four panels of the trademarked tent-top lid — inspired by artwork from retro Marvel Comics.
The all-new, special-edition Igloo Marvel’s Avengers Little Playmate Collection — each $39.99 with a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans — is available now.