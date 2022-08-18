Madison Middle School New Teachers

CIERRA VOELTZ, Nicole Sarringar, and Alec Butje are ready to welcome their new students at Madison Middle School.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Madison Middle School is happy to announce that they have three new teachers joining them this coming school year.

Cierra Voeltz will be teaching 6th, 7th, and 8th grade art. She is originally from Watertown and taught for the last seven years in Yankton. She says she moved to Madison to raise her 18 month old daughter because her husband's family all lives here. In addition to art, she will also be teaching a class on social and emotional learning. The class is broken into five sections and aims to teach students empathy and emotional coping strategies.