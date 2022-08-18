Madison Middle School is happy to announce that they have three new teachers joining them this coming school year.
Cierra Voeltz will be teaching 6th, 7th, and 8th grade art. She is originally from Watertown and taught for the last seven years in Yankton. She says she moved to Madison to raise her 18 month old daughter because her husband's family all lives here. In addition to art, she will also be teaching a class on social and emotional learning. The class is broken into five sections and aims to teach students empathy and emotional coping strategies.
Nicole Sarringar will be teaching 7th grade geography and 8th grade American history as well as coaching the freshman volleyball team. Originally from Pierre, she graduated from DSU with a degree in elementary education after student teaching in Madison Middle School for language arts. She played volleyball at DSU as well which drives her motivation for coaching. Alongside these activities, she will also be teaching a class where students can learn basic life skills like changing oil and writing a check.
Finally, Alec Butje will be teaching 8th grade tech apps, 6th grade ancient civilizations, 6th grade robotics, and 7th grade modules. On top of this, he will also be coaching middle school and high school football, high school wrestling, and serving as the head strength and conditioning coach. He is originally from Volga, SD, and like Nicole, he is a DSU graduate. He has lived in Madison for the last five years, played football for DSU, and served as the technical coordinator at the elementary school last year.