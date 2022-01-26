The Madison Interlakes Senior Games will be held on June 23-24. The annual event gives people 50 years or older a chance to compete against each other or just enjoy a friendly stroll around the track.
The man behind the Madison Interlakes Senior Games is Bernie Schuurmans.
Schurmans and his wife Terri both grew up in Tyndall before moving to Madison in 1978.
In Madison, Schuurmans was a dentist while his wife taught sociology at Dakota State University for 20 years. Little did he know that dentistry would become a family affair.
“I started college thinking I was going to be a teacher and a coach,” Schuurmans said. “I just got interested in the health field. I ended up becoming a dentist. Two of our sons are dentists and our daughter is a doctor. We have a lot of health care in our family.”
The Schuurmans are retired now but continue to stay active. They are snowbirds who travel to Tucson, Ariz., for the winter to escape the South Dakota weather.
While in Arizona, the married couple like to hike and cycle. Staying active is important to them both, and that’s a big reason why Schuurmans loves organizing the Senior Games in Madison.
“I’ve always been really interested in sports activities,” Schuurmans said. “I like to keep fit. I know that if we all do more exercise, we’ll be healthier. It’s a nice social gathering for people.”
An individual can start competing at the Senior Games when they turn 50 years old. Schuurmans got turned onto the event by a fellow Madison native, Al Weisbecker.
“I got started in it when I was 55,” Schuurmans said. “I didn’t know much about the games. Al Weisbecker was a college coach and teacher. Al was really involved at the state level. He got me excited about doing it. I got on a committee with him and we organized the local games in Madison. I’ve been in charge of it for the past seven years because Al passed away. He was a great guy. He helped set it up locally, but he was really involved on the state board.”
The city of Madison is one of eight towns in South Dakota that host senior games. There can be up to 75 to 150 people that come to Madison to compete at the event.
At the senior games there are events like bean bag toss, table tennis and the hammer throw.
“It’s amazing how well people do on the track and in the field competitions. We have things like shuffleboard, bean bag toss, table tennis and pickleball is really popular. On the track we have a whole lot of running events. There are a lot of popular events on the field. Especially for men. They like to throw things. The hammer throw is really popular. There is discus, shot put, and softball throw. We have some cycling stuff that appeals to a lot of people. We also have walking events. You get on the track and walk a mile. It’s like a walk in the park with friends.”
There are three levels of the senior games. The local competitions, like the one that will be held in Madison this summer. Then there are the state games that are held every fall.
This year’s state competition in South Dakota will be held in Watertown from Sept. 8-11.
Then every two years there is the national competition. At the national level there could be up to 12,000 people who show up to compete.
“The local games are a chance to learn or practice what you like to do,” Schuurmans said. “If you want to compete in the state games you don’t have to qualify, you just have to show up. You do have to pre-register so they know how many people are showing up. We offer a chance for people to compete and find out what they like to do.”
For some people the senior games give them a chance to rewind the clock and compete on the track like they used to in high school or college. For others, it’s about the social gathering while staying fit and active.
“It’s all about wellness and fitness,” Schuurmans said. “Some people just love to show up and participate to meet people and have fun. Other people really like to compete. They are in it to win something.”
The Madison Interlakes Senior Games would not be made possible without the support of local sponsors, including First Premier Bank, Dairy Queen, Pizza Ranch and East River FCU.
“We’d love to have more local people get involved,” Schuurmans said. “It’s a lot of fun and it’s good for everybody. We have great sponsors.”
Age is just a number. Nobody embodies that saying more than Schuurmans. At 71 years old, Schuurmans continues to live life to the fullest.