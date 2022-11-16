VFW POST 2638 Auxiliary members (left) Cindi Orton, Jeanie Monette, Lisa Lee, Paula Barrick, Tina Johnson and Bobbi Janke prepared donations of 100 Christmas cards/stamps and sweatshirts for the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. Two gifts were purchased for the Lake County Food Pantry Angel Tree.
The regular meeting of the Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 Auxiliary was called to order by President Paula Barrick on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. according to ritual. There were six members present.
The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports for October were read and approved.
The military service star flags/banners, Blue Star Banner, Gold Star Banner and Silver Star Banner were discussed.
The auxiliary purchased 100 Christmas cards/stamps and six sweatshirts for the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Two gifts were also purchased for the Lake County Food Pantry Angel Tree.
Jeanie Monette, youth activities chairwoman, went to Chester, Rustic Acres, Gracevale, St. Thomas and Madison Central schools and gave each third-grader a dictionary, Pledge of Allegiance card, pencil and certificate.
Patriot’s Pen contest winners are: 1st Shay Poncelet, 2nd Tristan Castetter, and 3rd Cooper Bergheim.
Voice of Democracy winners are: 1st Natalie Martian, 2nd Deliah Maxwell, and 3rd Faith Genzlinger.
There were 121 entries in Patriot’s Pen and 74 entries for Voice of Democracy.
The annual bingo party will be held on Dec. 3. The kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; bingo begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. There will be door prizes, baked goods and silent auction items.
Tickets will be sold for grocery baskets and a ham.
The next Second Sunday of the Month brunch will be held on Dec. 11. The brunch price did increase from $7 to $8 on Nov. 13.
Closing ceremonies were conducted in accordance with the ritual and the meeting adjourned at 6 p.m. The next meeting will be held on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.