VFW Auxiliary

VFW POST 2638 Auxiliary members (left) Cindi Orton, Jeanie Monette, Lisa Lee, Paula Barrick, Tina Johnson and Bobbi Janke prepared donations of 100 Christmas cards/stamps and sweatshirts for the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. Two gifts were purchased for the Lake County Food Pantry Angel Tree.

 Submitted photo

The regular meeting of the Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 Auxiliary was called to order by President Paula Barrick on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. according to ritual. There were six members present.

The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports for October were read and approved.