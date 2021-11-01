PIERRE — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced that he has nominated Sandra and Chad Lee of Colman for the 2021 Angels in Adoption Award, presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption (CCAI). Sandra and Chad, along with their children Adam and Amanda, adopted Daniela, Christopher and Mikano from Haiti in 2010.
“Every year, I have the great honor of recognizing a South Dakota family who has made a life-changing impact on the lives of children,” said Rounds. “Sandra, Chad, Adam and Amanda answered a calling from God to change the life of not one child, but three. More than a decade after adopting Daniela, Christopher and Mikano from Haiti, the Lee family continues to advocate for orphans and the importance of reducing barriers to adoption. Today, the Lee children are engaged in a variety of school activities, including academics, sports and their church’s youth group. I am proud to recognize this inspirational family.”
“We are so honored to have been selected to receive the Angels in Adoption Award this year,” said Sandra Lee. “Adoption is near and dear to our hearts. Many blessings that we just take for granted are life-changers for children from tough places. In addition to the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter and medical care, children also desperately need and deserve stability, security and a place to always belong. Adoption is a great way to climb outside ourselves to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We are so thankful that God has chosen to use our family in this way.
“Likewise, we want to encourage others to consider the impact they can have in the life of a child — mentoring, foster care, adoption or supporting those who do — everyone can make a difference,” she said.
In January 2010, the world witnessed the destruction and devastation in Haiti following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake. Sixteen months into the rigorous adoption process, the Lee family was not immediately aware of the children’s well-being or the status of the orphanage. Thankfully, the children were safe. It was not until a month after the earthquake, through the work of South Dakota’s congressional delegation and adoption agency staff in-country, that Daniela, Christopher and Mikano boarded a plane to the United States. Their evacuation from Haiti, prior to completion of the adoption, was made possible when Humanitarian Parole approval for Haitian orphans was granted.
Then on Nov. 30, 2010, the Lee family officially made Daniela, Christopher and Mikano members of their family, joining twins Adam and Amanda.
Today, the Lee family are active members in Katelyn’s Fund Orphan Ministry and The Gathering Well, two organizations that support families who foster or adopt, and advocate for the cause of orphans around the world. The Lee family has appreciated their community’s support and encouragement throughout the past decade.
Rounds is a member of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption. Each year, Members of Congress are invited to nominate an outstanding family or organization from their state to receive an Angels in Adoption award. CCAI is a 501©3 nonpartisan organization dedicated to raising awareness about the tens of thousands of orphans and foster children in the United States and the millions of orphans around the world in need of permanent, safe and loving homes through adoption. For more information, visit CCAI’s website.
Rounds is currently accepting applications for 2022 Angels in Adoption Award. For more information, visit rounds.senate.gov/adoption.