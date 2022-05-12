David R. Johnson, 56, of Madison passed away to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on May 10, 2022 at Madison Regional Health System after a long-fought battle following a ruptured brain aneurysm.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the United Church of Christ in Winfred, followed by lunch served at 12:30 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
David Johnson was born May 18, 1965 in Madison to Roy and Virginia (Olson) Johnson. He grew up on the farm near Winfred and went to school in Madison, graduating from Madison High School in 1983. In 1989 he captured Laura Anderson’s heart, and they were married on June 23, 1990. Together they had two children, a daughter Brooke in 1991 and a son Colin in 1995. Their greatest gift was their family and were further blessed by an amazing son-in-law and daughter-in-law, with two grandsons in 2019 and 2022.
Dave was blessed to have farmed for many years with his family, including his dad, brother and son. He moved on to his own farmstead in 1987 where he enjoyed God’s favor establishing the farm including tree groves, livestock feed yards, outbuildings, grain bins, and a new home in 1997. In 2020, he and Laura moved to Madison where Dave then commuted to the farm. Over the years when he wasn’t working, Dave enjoyed snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle and tinkering with his vintage dirt bikes. He and Laura also enjoyed riding bicycles on summer evenings. His absolute favorite activities were anything involving his family. After a full summer of family time at the Saddleback racetrack, many hours were spent at wrestling matches, followed by yearly family snowmobile trips in the Black Hills.
Brooke and Colin spent many hours working on various projects on the farm with their dad – truly farm kids at heart solving many of life’s problems and learning a strong work ethic while fixing a fence.
We expanded our family three different times by hosting Rotary Exchange students, Elana from France, Iacopo from Italy and Gustavo from Brazil, all enjoying their American experience on the farm. Many years were spent together doing various things ranging from an anniversary road trip to Yellowstone to sitting around the fire pit on the back patio.
Dave will be remembered for his generous heart. Family was his soft spot - whether Brooke was asking for a bunny at the State Fair, a horse, a new puppy or even a pet racoon; his little girl could convince him of about anything and Mom’s protests never got too far. He passed his love of motorsports on to Colin – they enjoyed mountain snowmobile trips together, and Dave sported a huge smile when he brought home Colin’s new dirt bike at age seven - yet again a surprise for Mom (many things happened this way, her possible objection never a deterrent for Dave). This was quickly followed by his first racing quad, which led to several summers of weekends at the racetrack. He loved being a grandpa, and took every chance he could to see Witten, so thankful that he lived close by.
Dave was very accepting of people, always able to strike up a conversation with his disarming personality, usually spending more of the conversation listening than talking. He was enthusiastic and adventurous in everything he did.
He gave back to his community by serving in various leadership roles as an active member of the Winfred United Church of Christ, the Vermillion Township Board (most recently as treasurer), the Canova Elevator board and Lions Club. Dave thoroughly enjoyed our tight-knit farming community and was quick to help a neighbor with any project, large or small.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 32 years, Laura of Madison; children, Brooke (Justin) Brunsvig and Colin (Sylvia) Johnson, all of Winfred; grandchildren, Witten Linn and Ledger David with baby Brunsvig arriving soon; his mother, Virginia of Madison; his siblings, JoLynn (Les) Bulick and Jacquelyn (Craig) Williams, all of Madison, and Dale (Cathy) Johnson of Winfred.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy and a brother-in-law Josh Anderson.