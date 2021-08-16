Residents of Bethel Lutheran Home were recently presented with a special gift.
Bird-watching is a popular pastime for elderly adults. It relieves stress, helps them reconnect with nature and is accessible for people with a range of abilities. It also provides sensory and memory benefits. This activity became especially important during the pandemic when residents were socially isolated.
Heartland Consumers Power District donated five bird houses to Bethel as part of the Public Power Month of Giving.
Power supplier gives back
Public power utilities, such as the city of Madison, are owned and operated by the communities they serve. They are a division of local government and run by boards of local officials accountable to the citizens.
Public power is defined by commitment to community. Across the country, they support local commerce, employ 93,000 people in hometown jobs and invest more than $2 billion annually directly back into the communities they serve.
Employees volunteer their time on community boards and improvement projects. Residents have a voice in utility operations and the opportunity to make decisions that benefit the community.
To celebrate this commitment to community, public power utilities across the nation celebrated a Month of Giving in June.
“Public power is all about serving the community. That’s our number one motivation,” said Heartland CEO Russell Olson. “What better way to serve Madison than by going beyond our day-to-day electric work and making a difference.”
Heartland, a non-profit public power utility located in Madison, provides wholesale power as well as energy services and community development programs to the city of Madison as well as other municipal electric utilities throughout the Midwest.
Heartland donated 115 bird feeders and 30 bird houses to 29 facilities in 19 communities. Local officials were invited to join for presentations and be recognized as the hometown public power provider.
Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert and Commissioner Jerae Wire joined Heartland to present the items to Bethel staff.
Heartland staff traveled more than 2,400 miles overall and committed about 60 hours to this project.