Dakota Energy views information as interference
{child_byline}By MARY GALES ASKREN{/child_byline}
No good deed goes unpunished – or so it seems at times.
These days, Chris Studer, chief member and public relations officer for East River Electric Power Cooperative, finds himself depicted in legal documents as the mastermind behind member efforts to stop Dakota Energy from exiting its cooperative relationship with East River. He views the matter differently.
“We helped those members with information,” he said, noting members approached East River not vice versa. “They were asking Dakota Energy, ‘tell us what is going on,’ and they weren’t getting answers to their questions. We helped them to understand the entire issue.”
However, attorneys representing Dakota Energy, while not naming either Studer or East River as defendants, paint a different picture in court documents in a lawsuit the local cooperative filed against some of its members. They accuse East River of interfering with the governance of Dakota Energy and lay out specific allegations.
They accuse East River of obtaining an attorney for the defendants.
“False,” Studer said. “We have not paid a dime for any of that. It’s all coming out of their own pockets.”
The documents allege East River drafted press releases and model letters to the editor, and offered to coordinate videos and advertisements for the group. Studer said East River did assist with some communications, primarily by sharing documents and access to a website, Keep Our Co-op Together, which was developed to provide information relevant to a lawsuit Dakota Energy filed a year ago against East River.
“We set it up as an East River website,” he stated. The site indicates it is copyrighted by East River Electric and states its purpose is “to ensure that Dakota’s member-owners have all of the facts surrounding this issue that will impact the future of their power supply.”
To the allegation that East River attempted to fund the efforts of Dakota Energy members to call a special meeting, Studer offered a one-word response: “No.”
To allegations that East River provided the finalized version of the petition calling for a special meeting which members used to gather signatures and provided instructions for circulators, the answer was more nuanced.
“They had an attorney in the early stages,” Studer said. However, when members approached East River for assistance, some was provided.
Studer points out that not only is Dakota Energy a member cooperative of East River, but East River is also a voting member of Dakota Energy because the wholesale power supplier has accounts for facilities – such as substations and radio towers – in that area of the state. That establishes a relationship between East River and other Dakota Energy members, laying the foundation for providing assistance.
“We look at it as helping fellow members understand the complex issues,” he said.