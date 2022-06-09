For decades, Madison residents and those in surrounding areas have donated their time and dollars to Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization. Following the devastation of the May 12 derecho, they got to recieve a bit of that help, themselves.
Madison residents have regularly got together each Christmas season to package boxes to send to Operation Christmas Child, a ministry project of Samaritan's Purse.
"I think my church has given to it a couple times," Deb Blanchette said, "But, I had never heard of Samaritan's Purse."
Blanchette has lived in the Madison area since 1979, but moved to a farm north of Madison with her husband, Leo, in 2003.
Her property was hit hard by the derecho.
"We lost about 25 trees," Blanchette said. But others had more than tree damage.
Retha Thrun had damage to her windows, roof, and tree grove. One tree, in particular, was planted by her late step-son.
Blanchette and Thrun were among many Lake County residents who called 211, a free helpline that is available 24/7 which direct callers to services for various kinds of people, including the elderly, the disabled, and those who don't speak English.
"We utilize 211 as data collection," Kody Keefer, the emergency manager of Lake County, said, "There's a constantly updated list of folks with unmet needs, who we put in contact with organizations that can help, like the Red Cross, Christian Aid Ministries, and Samaritan's Purse."
The day after the storm, Samaritan's Purse flew up their Program Manager for U.S. Disaster Relief, Keeth Willingham, to assess the damage. Willingham made the recommendation to respond.
At any disaster area, Willingham calls area churches to ask if they could set up there as a base of operations. He went with Bethel Baptist in Brookings, SD.