Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dec. 13 is National Popcorn String Day.

How to string popcorn:

Make a large amount of popcorn the day before and allow it to sit out overnight. Fresh popcorn breaks easily; day-old popcorn is tougher.

Make a fresh batch to eat while you make your popcorn garland using the stale popcorn.

Thread a needle with strong thread, waxed cotton thread or even dental floss. Select a length you want or keep the thread on the spool and cut once you’ve reached the desired length after stringing.

Start stringing one popcorn kernel at a time by inserting the tip of the needle into the center of each piece. Alternate with cranberries if desired.

When finished, cut string, remove needle and tie large knots at both ends.

Carefully hang the garland on your tree, mantel or even your outside shrubs for animals to enjoy.