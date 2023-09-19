New scam

Dear Heloise: There is a new scam that’s starting to pop up, and it’s fooled a number of unsuspecting folks. It goes like this: Out of the blue, you suddenly cannot turn off your computer. It appears to be frozen. Then you get a call from either the manufacturer of your computer or your bank (or both). They tell you the amount in your checking or savings account and use some form of pretext to ask you for more information, such as passwords or other personal details.