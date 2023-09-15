Credit card copies

Dear Heloise: I make copies of all credit cards and driver’s licenses that my husband and I carry in our wallets. I also do the same for my mom. Don’t forget about the checkbook as well. I use my home printer for extra privacy and security. The copies have all the phone numbers and account numbers you need to make the calls to cancel the accounts, which is a lot easier than having to remember which items were in the wallet. Store the copies in a safe place.