DEAR ABBY: I’m in a relationship with someone younger. I’m 17, and he’s 15. When I first met him, I was told he was a junior. We were close friends and have been through so much together, good and bad, and we’ve now been in a six-month relationship.

We don’t have bad intentions because we are waiting for marriage before having sex. I have struggled with depression and anxiety, but he makes me happier than I have ever been. He’s the man I have been asking God for. He treats me like a princess. I have no doubt in my mind that he could be The One.



