Gert Kayser Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago

Gert Kayser will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at St. Mary's Hall in Salem.

Birthday greetings may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Home, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Room 3W, Madison, S.D., 57042.