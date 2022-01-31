Purchase Access

Mr. and Mrs. Asmussen

Roger and Linda Asmussen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 11.

They are former Madison, Ramona and Arlington residents. They have two children, Jenni Leonhardt and Jeremy Asmussen; and three grandchildren.

Cards and greetings may be sent to 455 Shady Ridge Rd., Hutchinson, Minn., 55350.