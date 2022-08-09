Purchase Access

Mike and Kim Pederson of Madison announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter Kara to Tyler Erck, son of Bill and Lisa Erck of Brandon.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Madison High School and Stewart School. She is a self-employed hairstylist and makeup artist at Rooted Elements of Sioux Falls.