Johanson anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Johanson

Jerry and Linda Johanson of Colman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday.

They have two children, Jennifer Nguyen and Janel Brown; and 10 grandchildren.

Cards and greetings may be sent to 46766 240th St., Colman, S.D., 57017.