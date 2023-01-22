Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony.
Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen; and Dennis and Teresa Miller of Madison.
Megan Martyna was maid of honor for her sister, and bridesmaids were Kailey Osborne, Kieshia Pearson, Kelsie Buckmliler, Melanie LaBlanc, McKayla Bouska and Savannah Miller.
The best man was Kyle Maurer, and groomsmen were Shawn Miller, Nathan Miller, Christopher Finck, Paul Ebsen, J.P. Zilla and Matt Havlik.
The flower girl was Jaycee Nelsen, niece of the bride, and Will Maurer. The bride’s personal attendants were Rebecca Miller and Jennie Cawthorne. Ushers were Zach Hueners, Zach Weinzblt, Chris Martyna, Lance Nelsen and Justin Nelsen.
Good Road from Sioux Falls provided music.
After the ceremony, a dinner was held at Laurel Ridge and catered by Johnny Carino’s. Hostesses were Linda Wieler and Brenda Hansen.
Special guests were Carol Nelsen and JoAnn Hansen, grandmothers of the bride.
The bride earned an associate’s degree from Southeast Technical Institute and works remotely for Vacasa of Portland, Ore., as a recruiter. The bridegroom is a graduate of South Dakota State University and works in inside sales at Electro Tech in Minneapolis.
Following a trip to Puerto Rico, they are at home in Minneapolis.