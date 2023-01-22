Mr. and Mrs. Adam Miller

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony.

Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen; and Dennis and Teresa Miller of Madison.