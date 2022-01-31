Mr. and Mrs. Lingle

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lingle

Jeanene and Roy Lingle will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 10.

Cards and greetings may be sent to 44617 SD Hwy 34, Madison, S.D., 57042.