Mr. and Mrs. Fischer Nov 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. and Mrs. FischerRuss and Carol (Kampshoff) Fischer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 13.A card shower is requested. Cards and greetings may be sent to P.O. Box 13, Ramona, S.D., 57054. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Karson Lindblad Oster makes case for consolidating OR, Rutland school districts Mr. and Mrs. King Nancy VanRosendale Law Enforcement Blotter Dorris to speak at Veterans Day program Two former Trojans to be inducted in SDIC Men's Basketball Hall of Fame Donna Brown Moose on the loose herded from South Dakota State campus Lloyd Koepsell Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists