Laisys to note 55th anniversary Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lyman and Marilyn (Hanson) Laisy will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday.They have three daughters, Patrice Johnke, Kathy Johansen and Michelle Conger; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.Cards and greetings may be sent to 23712 SD Hwy 19, Madison, S.D., 57042. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Simpson aims for local position after wrapping up student teaching 9 MHS grads receive Step-Up scholarships Peering into the Capitol with Madison/DSU Host the Legislature Minnesota native settles into student teaching in Madison MHS girls fall to Canton Madison Regional Health System aims to grow valet service Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem City approves multi-community asphalt project with Brosz Engineering Bulldogs split games, improve to 10-7 Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter