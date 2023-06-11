Hodne anniversary Jun 11, 2023 Jun 11, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mr. and Mrs. HodneRon and Ev Hodne of Winfred observed their 60th wedding anniversary on May 31.An open house celebration will be held on Saturday at The Bird’s Nest from 2-7 p.m. with a hog roast being served at 4 p.m.Cards may be sent to 44524 236th St., Winfred, S.D., 57042. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rapid City cowboy wins Northern Bull Riding Tour Homan selected for Leadership South Dakota New owners host open house for renovated Sportman's Outpost Wold aiming for more success as a junior Valiant Living receives 120 quilts for people supported, staff Feasibility study under way for new childcare center Peaceful Pines Senior Living announces opening Residents react to county shooting down ordinance Amanda Vacanti, Karley Lurz earn all-state honors O-R School Board to meet Follow us Facebook Twitter