Swansons to note anniversary Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mr. and Mrs. Ed Swanson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed and Sandy Swanson, former Madison residents, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 24.In Madison, she owned Sandy's Hallmark Shop and he owned and was a pharmacist at Dakota Drug & Jewelry. They have two children, Becki and Gene; and three grandchildren, Emily, Kendra and Easton.A card shower is requested, and greetings may be sent to 6112 Saint Ives Blvd., Orlando, Fla., 32819. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular First Lake County hemp grower speaks on experiences Miss Prairie Village continues family tradition Gaylen's Popcorn aims for steady growth, expansion Spirit of Madison Band hosts first performance Gert and Elaine Kiwanis bike giveaway Prairie Village celebrates 29th annual car show Rape charges filed against multiple teenage South Dakota baseball players Bulldogs set to open season on Saturday in Pierre Three area drivers compete at 360 Nationals Follow us Facebook Twitter