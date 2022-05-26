Eichmann

The Eichmanns

Allen and Cheryle (Neville) Eichmann will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15.

An open house celebration will be held on June 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the Madison Fire Station, 200 S.E. 3rd St., Madison, hosted by their children and grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 62, Winfred, S.D., 57076.