Millie Gross to celebrate birthday Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago

Millie Gross of Madison will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 20.

Cards and greetings may be sent to 1023 S. Egan Ave., #C, Madison, S.D., 57042.