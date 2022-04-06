Thompsons

Mr. and Mrs. Thompson

Jim and Susan Thompson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 15.

Their children and grandchildren are requesting a card shower in their honor. Greetings may be sent to 47196 230th St., Colman, S.D., 57017.