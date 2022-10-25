Betty Beyer Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Betty Beyer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty BeyerThe family of Betty Beyer, former Madison resident, is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Nov. 4.Cards and greetings may be sent to 1508 Northview Lane, Aberdeen, S.D., 57401. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Turner inducted into S.D. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame County commission candidates face series of budget questions Letter to the editor East River Electric Employees Earn MREA LIFEGuard Award Heather Beaner feels at home in Madison City to host special budget discussion meeting on Monday Dan and Cindy Uthe celebrate 44 years of Lake Herman Auto Sales Two petitions filed for ORR school board election Dine Out to Donate raises $4,700 Wilson: Cyber attack could undermine national confidence Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists