DR. DOUGLAS CARON, a local chiropractor, poses in his office on Thursday. Caron started offering treatment for peripheral neuropathy, or weakness, pain and numbness caused by nerve damage, in December 2022. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Local chiropractor Douglas Caron has started offering treatment to relieve pain and numbness caused by peripheral neuropathy.

Peripheral neuropathy is pain, numbness and weakness caused by peripheral nerve damage, according to the Mayo Clinic. Peripheral nerves include nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord. Usually, peripheral neuropathy affects the hands and feet, but it can affect digestion, urination and circulation, too.