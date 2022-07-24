Preliminary plans for a training exercise were introduced last week when the Local Emergency Planning Committee held a regular quarterly meeting.
The Rev. Adam Welton, chaplain for local fire departments, and Tate Hayford, ambulance service coordinator at Madison Regional Health System, volunteered at an earlier meeting to develop a concept for consideration. They incorporated the recent high-speed chase into their proposed exercise.
Welton, who made the presentation, suggested a mass casualty training exercise in which a driver races into a crowd, such as one which might gather for DownTown in MadTown, and crashes into Gary’s Bakery. The training exercise would provide practice in extrication as well as experience in managing a situation where the possibility of a fire exists.
“We’d be looking at multiple victims, perhaps 25,” Welton said.
April Denholm, 911 Communications director, asked that the exercise begin with mock 911 calls. She indicated she would be in dispatch to handle the mock calls.
“I wouldn’t want the on-duty dispatcher to have to deal with that,” she said.
Welton suggested utility departments become involved in the exercise due to the simulated situation at Gary’s Bakery. Options for including Bethel Lutheran Home, which is generally involved in the training exercises, were explored, but no decision was made.
Welton also suggested the training exercise be held on a Saturday morning rather than in the evening, which is when the last exercise was held, so there is ample time for it to be completed. He also asked if they could have observers as they had with the last exercise to assess the response and provide feedback.
No date was set for the training exercise. A subcommittee will coordinate with local law enforcement and the city to make the necessary arrangements.
Lake County Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann pointed out the incident will have the appearance of being a real-life event and asked that the public be notified in advance.
In other business, the committee:
— Received the treasurer’s report from Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, who reported the organization had received the annual grant from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The funds — $2,028 — were awarded for large-scale incidents and training exercises.
— Received an update on the boat ordered for the dive team with a Homeland Security grant. Keefer indicated delivery was seven months late, but the boat had finally been shipped from Alabama.
— Discussed whether local emergency responders need pagers in addition to other notification systems. Welton indicated that during his training, he learned two forms of notification are required.
Denholm said dispatch could use a special tone with radios. However, that option did not appeal to some who do not regularly carry radios. She also reminded committee members to notify dispatch when an agency responds.
“You have to remember we need feedback,” she said. “It’s our job to make sure you’re going, and we’ll keep bugging you until you do.”
— Discussed the challenge of inaccurate maps on smart devices. One current app being used has sent responders in the wrong direction. Only their knowledge of the county enabled them to respond to the correct address.
— Received an update on progress with the HazMat Plan which needs to be updated on a regular basis. Keefer indicated it will not change how emergency responders currently handle hazmat situations.
— Received an update on the Pre-Hazard Mitigation Plan required if federal funding is to be received following a disaster. Keefer reported First District Association of Local Governments is working on it, and it will be completed in April 2023.
— Received an update on the county’s weather sirens. Following the May 12 derecho, when concerns were raised, Keefer brought the region’s certified maintenance and repair company to do routine maintenance and make repairs where possible.
“As of today, they’re done,” he reported at the meeting. “Everything that’s going to work is working.”
He noted that some sirens, which date from the 1940s, cannot be repaired because parts are no longer available. Keefer did not have a firm estimate for replacing those sirens which cannot be replaced, but he guessed they might be as high as $20,000 to $30,000 each.
— Discussed the P25 radio upgrade being implemented by the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications next year. Ramona Fire Chief Myron Nagel expressed the opinion that state funding should be available for this because local volunteer fire department are already struggling financially.