There are many things regarding fireworks that are important for Madison residents to know ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
Legally, fireworks are banned in the city limits. Fireworks that cannot be used include firecrackers, rockets, torpedoes, roman candles, toy pistols, toy cannons, detonating canes, blank cartridges and other devices designed and intended for pyrotechnic display. The fine for breaking the city ordinance is $128.50.
The window of time that buyers can purchase fireworks is from June 27 to July 5.
Pyro City Fireworks manager Wayne Hegdahl encourages people to get to stores early for their fireworks.
“The earlier you come, the more selection you can pick from,” Hegdahl said.
Despite a national fireworks shortage and rising prices, Pyro City has had a strong year in sales.
“We have had to raise the prices a little bit,” Hegdahl said, “but we still have the normal amount of stock.”
Hegdahl said the only thing that’s noticeably short is the “smoke section,” which includes things like sparklers.
Pyro City is currently open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Starting Friday, the store will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight. Tuesday is the final day of sale, with hours from 9 a.m. until about 8 p.m., or whenever customers stop coming in.
“Have fun, but be safe,” Hegdahl advised. “Maybe have some water source nearby. We don’t want any fire starting.”
Pyro City Fireworks is located at 307 S.E. 10th St., just across the street from Prostrollo’s.