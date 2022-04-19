MEMBERS OF THE Dakota State University volleyball program and longtime Pheasants Forever member Bob Born volunteer at the organization's event at Nicky's in Madison. Pictured are (left) Amy Uhrer, Sydney Schell, Born, Vanessa Schroeder and Riley Grandpre.
The Pheasants Forever chapter in Madison has been operating in Lake County for 38 years. It started with a group of gentlemen who were passionate about pheasant hunting and helping out Mother Nature.
“It all started with 20 guys throwing in 100 bucks in 1984,” said Denny Rowley, president of the organization. “It’s grown into a pretty large thing each and every year. It’s taken a lot of money and effort. We think it’s been worth the effort. Pheasant hunting has gotten pretty good in South Dakota. It helps out the county. The hotels are full. The restaurants are full. The bars are full.”
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was able to host its annual fund-raiser at Nicky’s in Madison recently. It turned out the event was worth the wait.
“It was the largest event we ever had,” Rowley said. “We had 248 adults and a couple of dozen kids. Nicky’s was full. It was the largest event ever.”
A big reason for the success of the event is the community. Rowley said that businesses and individuals within Lake County make the event what it is today.
“There are 30 committee members, and a lot of them work on this stuff year-round,” Rowley said. “A big credit goes to the business people and to the gun sponsors. We had 77 gun sponsors this year. The businesses in the area gave us hundreds of door prizes. The community is the one that needs to be patted on the back. They’ve stuck with us for 38 years.”
A goal of the organization is to work to get the next generation excited about hunting. It’s a goal they accomplish by teaching youth about gun safety and the importance of giving Mother Nature a helping hand.
“We are working with the next generation,” Rowley said. “We gave away about 40 guns to kids that are under 15 years old. We believe that’s our future. We want to get the kids involved and have them be outdoors.”
Pheasants Forever’s mission is to conserve pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education and conservation advocacy.
“Our mission statement is to give Mother Nature a helping hand,” Rowley said. “We built and disrupted about 1,000 live traps. We do anything we can to help out the pheasants and Mother Nature.”