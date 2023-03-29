KEVIN MURFIELD (left), Heather, 2-year-old Sloan and 5-year-old Cainen pose for a family photo. Lake County's American Legion posts will host a bingo fund-raiser Saturday to help with medical costs for Sloan, who was diagnosed with a fatal genetic disorder in January.
Lake County’s American Legion posts will host a bingo night fund-raiser at the Downtown Armory in Madison on Saturday at 6 p.m. to raise money for a Nunda Legion member’s family.
The bingo night and accompanying auction and food stand will raise money for the Murfield family to help pay for medical costs for their daughter. Prizes for the bingo winners will include ham and bacon. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction, as well as a raffle for a 50-inch television.
The event is a collaborative effort between all Lake County American Legion posts, including Chester, Madison, Nunda, Ramona and Wentworth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Sloan Murfield, 2, is the daughter of Madison High School graduate Kevin and his wife Heather, and she was diagnosed with Batten Disease in January.
Batten Disease refers to a group of fatal genetic disorders. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), young children who develop the disease typically don’t survive past childhood.
Currently, the Murfields, including Kevin, Heather, Sloan and 5-year-old Cainen, live in Brookings. Kevin grew up in Nunda and Madison, and he and his father are active members of the Nunda American Legion post.
“Any of the things that have been going on just mean a lot to us,” Heather said. “You don’t realize how many people are in your corner and supporting you until something like this happens…That’s meant a lot to Kevin and I, just knowing and hearing the well wishes and hearing that people are praying for Sloan.”
The family will also have a pancake feed on May 6 at 10 a.m. in the Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center. Next week, the family will take Sloan on her Make-A-Wish trip to Orlando’s SeaWorld and Aquatica aquariums. While Sloan can’t communicate her wishes well, Heather said, she loves the soft lights common in aquariums.
“We think it’ll be really happy for her to experience this and get a break from all this weather,” Heather said.
Sloan was diagnosed with the CLN1 form of Batten Disease, which can cause decreased muscle tone as well as intellectual and movement disabilities, according to the NIH. The disease causes nerve cells in the brain to die. It can also make it hard for affected children to speak or walk. At around 18 months of age, children might lose skills they have already developed. Most children with CLN1 have muscle twitches, seizures and vision loss by the time they’re 2 years old.
As the disease progresses, it can cause respiratory infections and feeding difficulties, which may require a feeding tube, which Sloan currently uses.
Heather and Kevin first noticed something was wrong when Sloan was around 18 months old, according to a post Heather made on CaringBridge. She was having trouble walking, started having problems with her vision and wasn’t learning many words. Although Sloan received a prescription for glasses, she had problems grabbing objects, and her family took her to several pediatricians.
Sloan started occupational therapy to help with walking and speech in November 2022. But, she started having trouble eating on her own, among other troubles, despite being able to do these tasks when she was younger. She also began jerking when she was frustrated and having seizures. Her parents took her in for X-rays and lab tests which found no significant problems, but they weren’t able to see a developmental pediatrician in Sioux Falls until January.
On Jan. 20, they received the Batten Disease diagnosis after a genetic test.
More than anything, Heather said, her family wants to give Sloan the best possible life, and this wouldn’t be possible without the support they’ve received from friends and community members.
“We just want people to know we are so thankful and could never thank them enough,” Heather said.