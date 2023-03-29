Murfield Family.jpg

KEVIN MURFIELD (left), Heather, 2-year-old Sloan and 5-year-old Cainen pose for a family photo. Lake County's American Legion posts will host a bingo fund-raiser Saturday to help with medical costs for Sloan, who was diagnosed with a fatal genetic disorder in January.

 Submitted photo

Lake County’s American Legion posts will host a bingo night fund-raiser at the Downtown Armory in Madison on Saturday at 6 p.m. to raise money for a Nunda Legion member’s family.

The bingo night and accompanying auction and food stand will raise money for the Murfield family to help pay for medical costs for their daughter. Prizes for the bingo winners will include ham and bacon. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction, as well as a raffle for a 50-inch television.